Mark Cavendish prevailed in the final fraction of the Italy spinwhich took place this Sunday over 126 kilometers in the streets of Rome, after which the Slovenian, Cousin Roglic, was crowned champion and Einer Rubio He was the best Colombian in box 12.

The packing was clean and Cavendish was the fastest of all in a competition whose last day was the celebration.

At last

Roglic adjusted his first overall victory in the Giro, after four participations, in one of which he had already been on the podium, when he finished second in 2019.

Similarly, the leader of the Jumbo Visma team completed 13 participations in the big three and has won four stages in the Giro, 10 in the

Roglic has already achieved podiums in the three-week competitions, as he has won the Tour of Spain three times (2019, 2020 and 2021 and was second in the 2020 Tour, plus what was already mentioned in the Giro.

At 33 years old, the Slovenian runner, this year, has taken part in three races and has won them all: Giro, Tour of Catalonia and Tirreno-Adriatico.

Similarly, he has won nine victories, adding those titles to the six stages in which he has managed to prevail in a dream season.

They were accompanied on the podium by the Welshman, Geraint Thomas (Ineos), second, and Joao Alemida (UAE Emirates), third, who could not against the great champion.

blonde the best



As for the Colombians, Einer Rubio (Movistar) was 12th overall and Santiago Buitrago (Barhain) was 13th.

Both were protagonists of the competition. Rubio prevailed in the day between Oderezo and Val di Zoldo161 kilometers.

Buitrago did the same last Friday, when he hoisted the Colombian flag on the day with arrival at Tres Cimas de Lavaredo, the queen fraction, with five mountain passes.

The goal of finishing in the top 10 in the general classification was not met, but Rubio, at 23, and Buitrago, at 24, go through their process and mature and gain experience.

classifications

Stage

1. Mark Cavendish 2 h 48 min 26 sec

2.Alex Kirsch mt

3. Filippo Fiorelli mt

4. Alberto Dainese mt

7. Fernando Gaviria mt

15. Eddie Dunbar Mt.

20. Lennard Kamna mt

21. Damiano Caruso mt

31. Einer Rubio mt.

32. Primoz Roglic mt

63. Geraint Thomas mt

67. Santiago Buitrago mt.

General

1. Primoz Rogliz 85 h 29 min 02 s

2. Geraint Thomas at 14 seconds

3. Joao Almeida at 1 min 15 s

4. Damiana Caruso at 4 min 40 sec

5. Thibaut Pinot at 5 min 43 sec

6. Thymen Arensman at 6 min 05 sec

7. Eddie Dunbar at 7 min 30 sec

8. Andreas Leknessund at 7 min 31 sec

9. Lennard Kamna at 7 min 46 sec

10. Laurens de Plus at 9 min 08 s

11. Einer Rubio at 9 min 08 s

13. Santiago Buitrago at 12 min 21 s

