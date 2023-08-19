Sunday, August 20, 2023
Einer Rubio, a hero in the queen stage of the Vuelta a Burgos

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Close


Close

The Colombian struggled in the final day.

Cousin Roglic prevailed in the last stage of the Return to Burgoswhich took place this Saturday between Golmayo and Lagunas de Neila, 160 kilometers long, and was crowned champion of the event, in which the best Colombian was Einer Rubio.

Advance…

classifications

Stage
1. Primoz Roglic 4 h 08 min 31 s
2.Adam Yates mt
3. Aleksandr Vlasov mt
4. Jay Vine at 30 sec
5. Einer Rubio at 48 seconds
6. Santiago Buitrago mt.

General
1. Primoz Roglic 16 h 24 min 49 s
2. Alexsandr Vlasov at 39 seconds
3. Adam Yates at 42 seconds
4. Damien Howson at 2 min 07 sec
5. Einer Rubio at 3 min 25 s
28. Santiago Buitrago at 12 min 57 s

