Amsterdam (AFP)

Eindhoven won the Dutch Super Cup for the thirteenth time in its history, with a thrilling victory over rivals Ajax Amsterdam 5-3 at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

Against the defending champions, the men of the new coach, Ruud van Nistelrooy, who won the Cup, managed to excel thanks to a hat-trick from midfielder Gus Till and two goals from winger Cody Jakbo and 19-year-old Xavi Simmons from Paris Saint-Germain.

Also led by the new coach, Alfred Schroeder, the late Eric ten Hag’s replacement for Manchester United, Ajax opened the scoring, after a quarter of an hour, with a powerful shot in the far left corner, through Steven Bergwen, from Tottenham, this summer, for a Dutch record of 31 million euros. But Thiel scored a double before the break “32 and 45 with two headers from close range”, after two passes from Jackbo.

Ajax returned to the result through the Brazilian international Anthony after a counterattack (54), but was surprised by two goals for Jakpo, following a powerful shot that was blocked by goalkeeper (66), and Tell from the borders of the area bounced from the defense (69).

Ajax raised the level of excitement when it reduced the difference through Ghanaian midfielder Mohamed Kaddous, with a powerful half-volley shot from the borders of the “72” area, reducing the difference to 3-4.

But the expulsion of Nigerian defender Calvin Basi Ogilumba “79”, made the task difficult for the hosts, who received the fifth at the end of the match through Simmons, who manipulated the defense with “profiling”.

Eindhoven will enter an important trip, three days later, to the French territory of Monaco, to play the first leg of the third preliminary round of the European Champions League.