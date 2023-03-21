Amsterdam (Reuters)

The Dutch club, Eindhoven, said that it had decided to ban a fan who assaulted Marko Dimitrovic, the Seville goalkeeper, during a European Football League match last month, from entering his stadium for 40 years.

The match, which was held at the Eindhoven stadium, was stopped during the last minutes after a fan ran to the field and assaulted Dimitrovic and punched him in the face, before the Serbian goalkeeper intervened and knocked him to the ground.

A court sentenced the 20-year-old to three months in prison, suspended for a month.

The club, competing in the Dutch League, said in a statement: “In addition to the 40-year ban from entering the stadium, PSV will initiate procedures to obtain compensation from it for any damages caused to the club.

“He has also received a two-year ban from the club’s grounds from the Public Prosecutor’s Office.”

The fan was serving a general ban from entering the stadium until 2026, imposed by the Dutch Federation, but PSV said he entered the stands with a friend’s ticket.

Sevilla lost the match 2-0, but qualified for the next round, 3-2 on aggregate. The team plays the record holder in winning the European League with six titles against Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the tournament next month.