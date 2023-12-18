Einat Wilf, born in Jerusalem 52 years ago, held a seat in the Israeli Parliament at the beginning of the last decade with two parties, Labor, first, and Independence, later – the latter, led by former Prime Minister Ehud Barack, with a very fleeting journey. The two formations forged, a priori, around the center-left political scene. This does not mean that this former deputy reserves any criticism towards the European left for its position regarding the Hamas attack on Israeli territory on October 7: “The reason why left-wing parties in Europe continue to be anti-Zionist,” she says In an interview at the Casa Sefarad cultural center in Madrid, “there is still a Soviet legacy.” The USSR, Wilf points out in a structured and by no means accidental speech, is the origin of an anti-Semitism disguised as anti-Zionism that still reaches today the “left circles in Europe.”

Educated between Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom and France, Wilf is the author of several essays, the latest written with Israeli journalist and academic Adi Schwartz. Her title doesn't need much more explanation: The War of Return: How Western Indulgence in the Palestinian Dream Has Obstructed the Path to Peace.

Ask. Has the time come to criticize Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu?

Answer. I have criticized him a lot since the second day, not because of what happened on October 7. The responsibility of [ataque del] October 7 is Hamas; no one in Israel is responsible for that. There are questions about the failure of the [información de] intelligence, military failure… The question is: is the leader up to the task? Neither Netanyahu nor this Government have been. One of the things that has been most painful in the last month and a half is that the people of Israel, Jews, Arabs and Druze, have risen to the occasion. There have been notable acts of heroism from day one. Volunteering, solidarity, mutual assistance. Israeli society has been amazing and the government has been, at best, completely dysfunctional and paralyzed, or just plain terrible. I don't remember any time in my life when the gap between the people and the Government has been so great. And you are seeing it in the polls, in which support for this Government is falling. In a democracy, when such a gap exists, the Government cannot hold out much longer. This Cabinet does not want to act alone, but I doubt that the citizens of Israel will allow it to remain.

Q. Will Netanyahu be able to overcome this war?

R. Sooner or later, the answer is no. Public sentiment has already turned against him [de Netanyahu]. His government has collapsed in the polls, but not in Parliament. He has done nothing to earn the people's trust since October 7. It is important to emphasize that many people make the mistake of thinking that if the Israelis want Netanyahu to go it is because they are against this war.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Q. It is not like this?

R. No no. Israelis are determined to ensure that October 7 does not happen again. In many ways, there are people who worry that Netanyahu is not as determined as they are to do this, but is willing to make a deal with Hamas. That's why it's important to separate the fact that people are increasingly critical and disappointed in Netanyahu, who want him gone, and the fact that they think Israel should not be fighting this war. The vast majority of Israelis on all political sides are very determined to say that we cannot allow October 7 to happen.

Q. Is there consensus in Israeli society about how the Government is managing the offensive and release of hostages?

R. The consensus is that we want them back, that it is terrible and that there are no good decisions to make. If you look at the history of the Israeli hostage deals that began mainly in the 1990s, they were always terrible; They always created the next Palestinian attack, the next wave of violence. The world should have basically said that Israel doesn't need to do anything to get her children back. The children should be released, period. Women should be freed. They are civilians. They were not involved in any kind of war. But no, no one pushed. People just expected it to be Israel's responsibility to solve it. That's what's so depressing. Israelis understand that, in many ways, they have left us alone.

Former Israeli deputy Einat Wilf, during the interview at Casa Sefarad, in Madrid. Claudio Alvarez

Q. Is there room for a progressive political option in times of war?

R. We must remember that before this, we had a different Government, which had an Arab Islamist party, right-wing and left-wing parties. And all the while, Hamas was planning its attack. Not enough coverage has been given to the fact that Hamas said at the beginning not only that they had been planning this attack for a couple of years, but that they managed to fool Israel into thinking that they were trying to make Gaza a better place. During that time there was a Netanyahu government, also a progressive one. Did anything change? Zero. This is what Israelis understand. They understand that from the Palestinian perspective, they want the river [Jordán] Sea [Mediterráneo]. They don't want a Jewish state. The Jewish State can have a progressive, conservative policy; I could have a good Government, a bad one; build settlements, remove them; could do many things for the Palestinians. The problem is not what Israel does but what Israel is. And as long as Israel is the sovereign state of the Jewish people, that will be the problem. That's what has to go [según la perspectiva palestina].

Q. Is a peace process between Hamas and the current Israeli Government possible?

R. Like many Israelis, I believe in the peace process and the two-state solution and voted for all the governments that have promoted them. But when Arafat in 2000 and Abu Mazen [Mahmud Abbas] In 2008 they walked away from the negotiations where they could have had everything, the State, the capital of East Jerusalem, without settlements… and then there was that campaign of carnage, murders and massacres with the suicide bombers [durante la Segunda Intifada], I started asking myself questions. The reason is that every time the Palestinians have the opportunity to have a state, they abandon it. They rejected it. So what do they really want? I met with Palestinians and did the research that eventually became the book The war of return. And it was incredible; I realized that the Palestinians told us for a century that it is not about having a state for themselves, but about the Jews not having one.

Q. What if the Palestinian Authority took over the management of the Strip?

R. The Palestinian Authority shares the same ideology as Hamas. They are not Islamists, and as a result of the Second Intifada, they think that suicide bombings do not help, but they never questioned the goal of no Jewish state. There was never a moment, even with the Palestinian Authority, when they finally accepted a vision of peace in which there was a Jewish state. The ideology has to change because Hamas is just the [grupo] more recent. There must be something more like denazification in Germany, the American occupation in Japan, the deradicalization of some Muslims after ISIS. The Palestinians should govern the West Bank and Gaza. But they can only do so if what they believe is that they want to govern themselves instead of wanting a territory so they can liberate Palestine from the river [Jordán] to the sea [Mediterráneo]. Every dollar that flows into Gaza from 2005 to the present, but even before, is used to turn Gaza into a highly effective war machine to liberate Palestine. That is why we must stop giving them money without demanding a change in ideology.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_