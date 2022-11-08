In the spaces of Bologna Fairs from 9 to 13 November 2022 the event is scheduled EIMA Internationalthe world review of agricultural mechanics come to his 45th edition. The event is organized by FederUnacomawhich has developed a nice program full of contents, including press conferences, conventions, performances in the demo area, seminars and workshops.

EIMA 2022 program

At the forefront of the EIMA 2022 program are i political and economic issues relating to the development of the agro-mechanical sector, which are at the center of the press conference to present the event, scheduled for Tuesday 8 November.

EIMA 2022 map in the Bologna Fiera spaces

The meeting is an opportunity to take stock of the trend of the world market for agricultural machinery, with an analysis of possible short and medium-term trends. Political-economic scenarios will be discussed again on Wednesday 9 November, with the geopolitical analyst Dario Fabbri which opens a window on war between Ukraine and Russiaand on the consequences for the agricultural sector and for the agromechanical industry.

EIMA 2022 what to see

Engines (I)

Machines for reclamation and forestation (II)

Tractors, two-wheel tractors, motor mowers, motoblocks and motor hoes (III)

Machines for soil preparation and preparation, sowing and fertilization (IV)

Plant and crop protection machines (V)

Irrigation machines (VI)

Harvesting machines (VII)

Machines for the first processing and preservation of the product (VIII)

Livestock machinery (IX)

Machinery for agricultural industries (X)

Product transport machines (XI)

Components, accessories and spare parts (XII)

Gardening machines, public parks, small motorized and hand tools (XIII)

Different machines for agriculture, for breeding and cleaning the stables; machinery and equipment for the production of energy from renewable sources in agriculture (XIV)

EIMA 2022 presentation video

EIMA 2022 seminars and workshops

L’climate emergency is, together with technological innovation, one of the strong themes of the Bolognese exhibition, and various meetings have already been planned on this, from the workshop on “Climate change: risk management”promoted by FederUnacoma and Agia / CIA (Wednesday 9 November), at the seminar entitled “Sustainable use of water – EUWAY project” still organized by AGIA / CIA (Thursday 10 November), passing through the conference on the subject “The challenge of water. Accessible technologies for developing countries “ edited by FederUnacoma / CEFA.

EIMA 2022 from 9 to 13 November 2022

Agriculture 4.0 at EIMA 2022

There digitization mechanical means, the spread of precision agriculture, the new frontiers of automation andartificial intelligence are fundamental for the sustainability of the primary activity, and it is precisely these technologies at the center of the meeting scheduled for Friday 11 November byAgricultural Industry Electronics Foundation (AEF), while the meeting organized byAgricultural Robotics Association (FIRA) on Thursday 10 November it analyzes in particular the highly automated systems for agriculture. Of agriculture 4.0 it is also spoken on the occasion of the meeting ofSmart Agrifood Observatory which, again on Thursday 10 November, draws up an assessment of the spread of digital technology in the agricultural and agri-food chain.

Technological innovations in the agricultural sector at EIMA

In the name of technology is also the awarding of the Tractor of the Year 2023organized by the Tractors magazine and scheduled for Wednesday 9 November.

EIMA 2022 dates, times and tickets

The EIMA exhibition dedicated to agricultural machinery is open to the public from Wednesday 9 to Sunday 13 November 2022from 9.00 to 18.30.

EIMA 2022 external area of ​​Bologna

The days 11, 12 and 13 November are those reserved for the public. The daily cost of the ticket to access EIMA 2022 is 18 euros, with children under 14 who access for free. Tickets can also be purchased online.

You might also be interested in these contents

👉 Ranking of the most powerful tractors in the world

👉 Tractor with Landini hybrid engine

👉 Fastest tractor in the world

👉 Agricultural diesel to whom it belongs

👉 Updates on MOTOR EVENTS

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK