Eike Batista, president of EBX Grouppresented the project to develop a new variety of sugar cane, more productive than those most commonly used in the country. He said he is currently working on the project.

The businessman participated in the panel “Mining, oil and gas”, at 23rd Lide Business Forum this Friday (16.Aug.2024) in Rio.

“This young man’s presence is a rescue”, said Lide chairman Luiz Fernando Furlan, hugging Eike on stage.

Batista owned large companies in the infrastructure and oil and gas exploration sectors. He was arrested in 2017 as part of the Lava Jato investigation into money laundering and corruption. He reached an agreement with the Public Prosecutor’s Office that was approved by the courts.

The companies began to face difficulties. Many were sold. In January 2024, OSX, one of its companies, had its judicial recovery determined for the second time.

Eike Batista also spoke about the ventures he started and which now belong to other companies.

At the event, the executive was introduced to the public as if the pronunciation of his first name was “Eique”. He corrected the presenter: “It’s Aique”.

