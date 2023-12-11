No plans for a DLC or a sequel for Tears of the Kingdom, many are wondering what the next step will be for The Legend of Zelda series. Regarding these doubts, Game Informer questioned Eiji Aonuma, producer of the franchise, about the possibility of a remake of Ocarina of Timeto which the executive avoided giving a clear response.

In a recent interview about Tears of the Kingdom and the future of The Legend of Zelda, Game Informer tried to find out more about the next big installment that Nintendo is working on. In this way, the possibility of seeing a remake of the acclaimed Ocarina of Time, to which Aonuma just laughed and avoided a clear answer.. This is what he commented:

“[Risas] No comment!”

Nintendo is no stranger to the idea of ​​remastering and remakes of its classics. This year alone we saw Metroid Prime Remastered, Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp, Pikmin 1+2 and Super Mario RPG. Likewise, we must not forget the HD remasters of The Wind Waker and twilight princess that we saw during the Wii U era.

With the Nintendo Switch approaching its final years of support, The idea of ​​seeing more works of this type does not sound far-fetchedespecially considering that these types of projects would keep the community at peace while the company works on much larger games.

However, making a remake of Ocarina of Time It may sound much easier than it seems. We do not know if this project would be a carbon copy of the original with a modern visual style.if we will see a series of improvements and changes to the structure, or if Nintendo even chooses to offer us an open world similar to those seen in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, although smaller.

Ocarina of Time It is a game so loved by the public, that any direction can anger more than one person. Let us remember that this was the jump to 3D for the series, which debuted on the Nintendo 64. Although the structure followed a similar path to what was seen in A Link to the Past, the fact of seeing Hyrule for the first time in a new dimension was something that severely impacted an entire generation of players.

Here, Link embarks on an adventure through time to stop Ganondorf and rescue Zelda. Throughout the trip we meet different races, such as the Goron, Zora and Gerudo, with whom we share a series of extremely interesting moments. The success was so great that Nintendo gave us a direct sequel in the form of Majora's Mask, which was equally acclaimed by the general public.

Likewise, this would not be the first time that Nintendo would choose to give us Ocarina of Time one more time. On the GameCube, the game saw a re-release in the form of Master Quest, which not only gave us the original experience, but a much more difficult adventure. However, It is in 3D where we find the most interesting version, since here we were presented with a version with a series of visual improvements.

With this, currently the classic version of Ocarina of Time is available in the Nintendo app 64 which is available to all those with a Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription. In this way, it will be interesting to see what path the Big N takes, if a remake of Ocarina of Time It's in your plans.

A remake of Ocarina of Time sounds interesting. However, if Nintendo chooses to make this project a reality, they would have to do it in a completely different way than the original title. Maybe not an open world, but it will change the structure that we all already know a little.

