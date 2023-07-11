The producer of the series Legend of Zelda, Eiji Aonuma, has again commented on the possibility of returning to the style of previous entries in the series, but there are no concrete plans at this time. During an interview, Aonuma said that games like Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom they were possible because of what came before. However, instead of looking back at the old installments of the series, Nintendo prefers to “look to the future”.

The excerpt from the interview translates as follows:

The last two zeldas are very different. Sometimes old fans claim that they would prefer a Zelda classic and old Would you like to do something like this at some point?

Aonuma: It’s hard to say anything about the future. That being said: thanks to previous games of Zeldanow there is a game like Tears of the Kingdom. This game originated from the ideas we had in the past. We always try to create something that offers more than the previous titles. In that sense, we don’t really care about our old games. We prefer to look to the future.

Aonuma’s latest comments mirror what he recently said in another interview. He said that Breath of the Wild “has created a new type of format for the series to move forward in,” which he continued with Tears of the Kingdom.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Editor’s note: That’s what Aonuma says but I think there have always been several lines regarding the games of Zelda. Only on Switch do we have a variety.