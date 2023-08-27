After the premiere of a live action of ‘One piece’, many fans of Monkey D. Luffy’s story were skeptical about it, due to the large number of anime or manga adaptations that failed and were forgotten. However, on this occasion a light of hope arose, since the same Eiichiro Odacreator, writer and illustrator of the original manga, gave his full endorsement to the protagonist of the new series, Inaki Godoy.

Do you want to know what the famous manga artist, who has been creating ‘One Piece’ for 26 years, said to the Mexican actor? In the following note we tell you all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘One Piece’ on Netflix: the titles of the chapters and their synopses reveal what topics are omitted

“I can’t imagine anyone else like Luffy”

In a video published by Netflix, the platform in charge of broadcasting the long-awaited series, a nervous Iñaki can be seen heading to meet the mythical Eiichiro Oda, whom he would just meet. In said meeting, Oda, who appears with his face covered, revealed to the actor born in 2003 that he knew from the first moment that he was the one to give life to Luffy.

“My biggest worry was if we could find someone like Luffy, but I watched a lot of audition videos, and when I saw you, I started laughing. You’re just like the character I drew in my manga. Intuitively I thought: ‘That’s Luffy’”, the mangaka exclaimed, moving Godoy to tears, who added that he hopes to play the character for a long time, to which Oda replied: “I hope you can. I can’t imagine anyone else in the role.”

YOU CAN SEE: “One Piece” live action: when does the series of the famous manga by Eiichiro Oda premiere?

In the meeting, the creator of ‘One piece’ also pointed out that he was present in the manga adaptation process and that he participated during the development of the casting in order to find the ideal people who knew how to maintain the essence of their characters. In addition, Oda indicated that technological advances in computer-generated effects led him to be encouraged to carry out a live action of his work, something that was not possible in 1997, the year in which it began to be published.

When will the live action of ‘One Piece’ premiere?

The new series of ‘One piece’, with actors of flesh and blood, will premiere its first chapter on Thursday, August 31, 2023 through the Netflix platform. Fans around the world have high expectations after hearing the first reviews, which indicate that it is faithful to the original material.

YOU CAN SEE: “One Piece” live action: Iñaki Godoy breaks down in tears when he sees himself as Luffy for the first time in the trailer

What is the story of ‘One Piece’ about?

“Monkey D. Luffy, an optimistic young pirate with dreams of finding One Piece, sets out in search of the loyal crew he needs to navigate the vast oceans. His journey begins when he helps Koby, a forced-serving sailor, to escape from an undesirable situation. While in Shells Town, Luffy meets Roronoa Zoro, a famous pirate hunter, and Nami, a master thief, and the three form an uneasy alliance,” says the official synopsis of the first episode, which will be called ‘Romance dawn’ and that it will last 1 hour and 9 minutes.

This is the cast of the live action of ‘One piece’

Inaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy

Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro

Emily Rudd as Nami

Jacob Gibson as Usopp

Taz Skylar as Sanji

McKinley Belcher III as Arlong

Jandre Le Roux as Kuroobi

Milton Schorr as Don Kreig

Steve Marc as Yasopp

Langley Kirkwood as Morgan

#Eiichiro #Oda #creator #piece #supported #praised #work #Iñaki #Godoy #Luffy