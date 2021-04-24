Eighty years devoted to letters. That is how long the Ramón Jiménez de Murcia bookstore has been offering the public and readers the possibility of undertaking a new adventure with each book. Located in the arcades of the Cathedral, yesterday it received a plaque from the mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, on the occasion of the celebration of International Book Day and in honor of its long history. The gesture was the first act of the 1st World Book Day Conference that the Mediterranean Foundation will host between Monday and Wednesday.

“Culture is one of the fundamental pillars of every society,” said Serrano, who described the Ramón Jiménez bookstore as “one of those magical places in which Murcians have always found a space for knowledge.”

The programming of the I Conference of World Book Day will continue on Monday with the round table ‘The editorial adventure’ (7:00 p.m.), moderated by Pedro Antonio Jiménez and in which Palmira Márquez, Silvia Sesé, Enrique Pascual Pons and Vicente will participate Velasco Montoya; and which will be followed (8:00 p.m.) by a tribute to the writer Isabel Martínez Barquero, who died of Covid-19.

For Tuesday – 6:00 pm – the gathering ‘The internationalization of Spanish literature’ is scheduled, in which Soledad Puértolas, Marta Monfort, Isabel Izquierdo and Juan Carlos Méndez will take part; then there will be a tribute to Manuel E. Mira (‘The last key’, ‘The murmur of time’).

The conference will end on Wednesday, at 6:00 p.m., with the round table ‘Literature and related arts’, with Fran Perea, Ángel Martínez Roger, Noelia Ibáñez and Alex Calvo-Sotelo. Then (8:00 pm) will be presented ‘When they come for you’, the first novel by Antonio Botías, which will be accompanied by Manuel Madrid and Francisco Javier Díez de Revenga.

The latter also participated yesterday in the act ‘Flowers and Letters for Cervantes’, held in the University Square on the occasion of Book Day. The event combined the visual arts with music and literature, and the painter Petrus Borgia and the musicians Tomás García Martínez and Miguel Ángel Montesinos also participated, who performed popular verses from the 19th century dedicated to the streets of Murcia.

The Department of Culture and the Ramón Gaya Museum donated to the municipal libraries a collection of all the publications made throughout the 30 years of the museum’s life.