They are eight lines, written by Battista Alborghetti, originally from Ambivere (Bergamo), who left for the war at the age of nineteen in September 1942, landing on New Year’s Day 1943 in Cephalonia.

This is an incredible story. It begins with a postcard that arrives from the hell of Cephalonia and, eighty years later, it comes to tear the veil on the dramas, horrors and residual hopes of a young Italian soldier, my father, who – as a gunner of the Division “Buy” – was living in terror unleashed by the Nazi massacre on the Greek islands of Cephalonia and Corfu, after the armistice of 8 September 1943.

They are eight lines, written by Battista Alborghetti, originally from Ambivere (Bergamo), who left for the war at the age of nineteen in September 1942, arriving on New Year’s Day 1943 in Cephalonia, where the following September, the Germans would unleash hell. Through an incredible game of rebounding between past and future – after having been buried in the silence of the archives of military files – the postcard today finds the light, as a sort of “message in a bottle” that the waves of time have carried for decades, until arriving in the present day.

The writing is dated January 8, 1944. That is, in the most dramatic months following the violent and bloody repression carried out by the Wehrmacht which, on Hitler’s orders after the armistice of September 8, 1943, took up arms. over 3,000 Italian soldiersas documented by the most reliable research. My father also saw death pass by him several times. Arrested and forced to do forced labor, he also suffered a period of isolation in the Argostoli concentration camp, as I recounted in the text “My father in the hell of Cefalonia”, published in 2006.

Of the 130 members of his Battery – the Second of the First Group of the 33rd Artillery Department of the “Acqui” Division – only five will survive with him, all from Bergamo: Manenti, Gibellini, Bertocchi, Cavenati. And it is to the sister of the latter, resident in Carvico, that my father Battista writes the postcard. It is a greeting, a message of friendship for the “Miss Octavia”, perhaps known before leaving for the front. Those words, read now, after eighty years, appear as a desperate signal of hope, an irrepressible sign of life, a reaction to the unspeakable horrors that my father and his regiment comrades were experiencing daily.

What is striking in the writing is the tone of great respect and delicacy – my father addresses Ottavia with the “you” – as if to contrast the regime of cruelty and ferocity with which the Nazis of the Wehrmacht held the Italian soldiers in check, for whom every day, every hour, presented an unknown, was a leap into the dark. The text is marked here and there by small grammatical errors (such as those double “t”s typical of those who speak the Orobic dialect) understandable if we consider the precariousness, the anguish and the tension of those months. Battista writes: “8-1-44 – A loving and original greeting from someone I always remember, the friend Alborghetti. I am still with your brother Giacomo who is very thoughtful like me, and we have been without news for five months. Greetings to you and the whole family”. Disarming words. Simple and direct. Structured and thought out with the awareness that they would be read by the “Feldpost” of the Wehrmacht which, as will happen, will never send that letter, even though they had stamped with the date of January 13, 1944.

Those sentences, as soon as they were read, made the person who “discovered” the postcard eighty years later jump up in her chair. It was Daniella Ghilardini – president of the Bergamo section of Anda, the national association that brings together the families of the fallen and survivors of the “Acqui” Division – who found the postal message during a research project at the State Archives of Bergamo.

Daniella is father’s niece Louis Ghilardiniunforgettable military chaplain of the “Acqui” Division, also in Cephalonia together with my father and the other thousands of Italian soldiers. Daniella says: “I couldn’t believe my eyes when this postcard written eighty years ago by Battista, who survived the massacre and was interned in the Argostoli concentration camp, slipped out from among the yellowed papers of a folder. In fact, I was researching military documents referring to the soldier Giacomo Cavenati, originally from Carvico, also in Cephalonia from 1943 to 1944, a comrade of Battista. Giacomo’s granddaughter, Raissa, had asked me to help her trace some shred of history regarding her grandfather. Battista’s postcard had ended up in the “Cavenati file” precisely because it was addressed to Ottavia, Giacomo’s sister! In those lines there is the sign of a friendship that helped to survive in those sad, dangerous and uncertain moments!”.

The postcard, like other correspondence, was probably seized and diverted by the Wehrmacht military to some archive, found and acquired by the liberation forces when they landed on the island in November 1944. Germansthe month before, had hastily abandoned Cephalonia, because they had been called to other fronts and in their escape they had perhaps forgotten to eliminate the “lighter” documentation, the one less compromising with respect to the brutal and arbitrary actions carried out on the soldiers of the “Acqui”. The postcard of Baptist It is a precious element that commemorates a dramatic page of history. It connects us concretely to people who, like Battista and Giacomo, have been deeply marked by horrendous crimes against humanity. Giacomo (died in 2003) and Battista (died in 2014) were portrayed together with four other comrades in a historic photo taken in Cephalonia in November 1944. The image shows them smiling. The Nazis had already left the island. And they, the survivors, every day, every hour, scanned the horizon of the sea, waiting for a ship that would take them back to Italy, far from a place that will never be forgotten.