80 wars in the world. The risk is the conflict in Ukraine: is Putin determined to end it with an atomic “bang”?

With the Anglo-American air attack on 12 January in Yemen against the Houthi militias, to protect naval traffic in the Red Sea, a new front opened up with heavy political repercussions at an international level already under the thunder of the cannon for the two devastating Israel-Hamas and Russia-Ukraine wars. “Every war is a huge and useless massacre” Pope Francis reiterated on 8 January to the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See. “Holy words”, words in the wind. In this first part of the new century there has been a collapse of peace in the world with over 80 countries experiencing conflicts and with the number of deaths caused by wars at an all-time high.

The negative global economic impact of conflicts increased by 17 percent, or from one billion billion dollars to 17.5 trillion in 200, equal to 13 percent of global GDP and equivalent to $2,200 per person. This is mainly due to the increase in military spending for the war in Ukraine. Yes, the war in Ukraine with the disastrous consequences of deaths and injuries (over 120 thousand victims among the Ukrainians, over 200 thousand among the Russians: in total already at least 700 thousand with the wounded), with the economic impact of the war increased by 479 percent, or 449 billion dollars: 64% of Ukraine's GDP. Especially with the risks to world peace. In the West, specifically in Europe with Italy in the lead, there is, however, no political and social awareness of what the war in Ukraine now at the end of its second year represents. There are those who every day, even among ordinary people, shout to say no more aid to Zelensky and to open negotiations with Putin as they have not yet understood the “true meaning” of this war. War, which for Putin and his followers is only the appetizer because the real enemy is the West, considered “the essence of evil, the kingdom of the Antichrist, a cursed place”. Thus, at present, it is really difficult to think of a diplomatic way out of the war in Ukraine which has never abated in these two years and which will certainly have a surge in early spring 2023 with even more victims and more destruction. Those who think the time has come to knock on the doors of the Kremlin and ask for peace from Putin have also grown, forgetting who the Russian rais is and what he represents and what the objectives of “his” Russia are, as reiterated several times: “Denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine: to be achieved using any means, including nuclear weapons.”

Days ago, Putin's “Rasputin”, the philosopher Aleksandr Dugin (with many supporters in Italy, from Salvini to the communists including former PCI) who aims at the reconstruction of the Russian empire extended to Western European countries, reiterated that the invasion of Ukraine is: “A holy war against Western Satanism”. Adding: “I see no reason why we shouldn't use nuclear weapons.” According to Dugin: “Either Ukraine will cease to exist and become part of southern/western Russia or there will be no Russia, no Ukraine, no West.” And Putin, who foresees a war in Ukraine lasting up to 5 years, is willing to do anything. According to the authoritative Institute for the study of war (ISW) “The Russian invasion of Ukraine has permanently changed Russia. It has cemented an ultranationalist ideology that believes in expansion through force… the Kremlin is bringing Russia together for a long-term struggle against the West. The anti-Western narrative will become the foundation of the next Russian national myth. A Russian victory will increase the likelihood of military action against other neighboring countries… the Kremlin will have a greater likelihood of disintegrating NATO.”

It is not difficult to understand that without the help of the West, led by the USA, Ukraine would be immediately annihilated with the consequence of having the Russian army on the borders with the NATO countries. That is, in front of our house. Then, day by day, inside the house, with new owners.

