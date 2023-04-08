Civil society leaders denounced, this Saturday (08), the kidnapping of more than eighty people, including minors, in the state of Zamfara, northwest of Nigeria. The kidnapping allegedly took place yesterday (07) by armed men.

“More than 80 people were kidnapped by bandits on Friday morning in the town of Wanzamai, municipality of Tsafe,” Attahiru Mohammed, secretary of the Zamfara Civil Society Coalition (Zascon) told EFE Agency by telephone today.

“Kidnapping victims in Nigeria, boys and girls, went to the forest to get firewood for cooking around 8 am (local time) when the bandits stopped them, surrounded them and took them away,” Mohammed said.

The police, however, reduced the number of people in the hands of the criminals to nine.

“Information received from the head of the village command reveals that (…) when they entered the forest, the bandits approached them, kidnapped them and took them to an unknown location,” Mohammed Shehu, spokesman for the Zamfara police, said in a statement.

The agent assured that “the local police and other security bodies went to the place and started the search with the objective of rescuing the hostages and arresting the aggressors”.

According to the leader of Zazcon, “the incident left the whole community confused, because many families were affected. We were not informed of the return or release of any of the kidnapping victims,” he added.

action of criminals

Some Nigerian states – especially in the center and northwest of the country – suffer relentless attacks by “bandits”, a term used in the country to name criminal gangs that commit mass robberies and kidnappings to demand large ransoms.

Violence continues despite repeated promises by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to end the problem and send more security forces to the area.

Added to this insecurity is that caused since 2009 by the activity of the jihadist group Boko Haram in the northeast of the country and, since 2016, also by its split, the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP).