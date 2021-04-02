A municipal service provides information on the companies that manage waste Archive image of a farmer collecting pruning debris- / Edu Bottle / aGM

The general prohibition of agricultural burning due to its impact on air quality and its consequences on public health and the environment has led the Department of the Environment to promote more sustainable alternatives, advising and supporting farmers to that they can give an optimal treatment to their pruning remains, according to the councilor of the area, Mariano Vicente. Since the advisory service on alternatives to pruning was launched last December, more than 80 farmers have requested information.

The Consistory has also set up a portal on the municipal website where you can find a registry of suppliers and companies that develop shredding and waste management services. In this way, a communication and awareness campaign is developed to prevent illegal burning.