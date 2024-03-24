The interaction of cold front 42 with a polar trough and the polar and sutropical jet streams will lead to the eighth winter storm of the season that threatens to leave rain in Sinaloa and other states in Northern Mexico during this Sunday, according to the weather forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

The agency belonging to Conagua explained that the rains will be very strong at times in Baja California, while in Sonora and Chihuahua they will be at times strong; Likewise, they are expected showers in Sinaloa and light rains in both Baja California Sur and Durango.

Likewise, the SMN foresees a marked decrease in temperatures in the northwestern and northern states of Mexico, with possible snow or heavy snowfall in the mountain areas of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua. This cold weather will reach the mountains of Durango and those of northern Sinaloa during the early hours of Monday.

The winter storm, along with other meteorological phenomena, will cause strong to intense winds with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h in Chihuahua, while in Sonora and Baja California the wind gusts will reach between 80 to 100 km/h.

He movement of cold front 42 through northern Mexiconext to the dry line located in Coahuila, will cause winds with strong gusts, isolated rains with electric shocks and will increase the chances of whirlwinds or tornadoes.

The waves will be particularly high in Baja California with an expected height of 2 to 4 meters on the western coast; Likewise, the west of southern Baja California will have waves of 1 to 3 meters high. In contrast, in the northeast, west, center, east and south of Mexico, a warm environment is expected, with temperatures that will approach 40 °C in 11 states.

Rain forecast for this Sunday, March 24, 2024:

– Heavy rains with very strong spots (50 to 75 mm): Baja California.

– Showers with occasional heavy rains (25 to 50 mm): Sonora and Chihuahua.

– Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Sinaloa.

– Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California Sur, Durango, Coahuila and Chiapas.

Possible snow or sleet: areas of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua, extending during the early hours of Monday to the mountains of Durango and Sinaloa (north).

Heavy to very heavy rains could cause landslides, ponding and flooding.

Freezing temperatures could freeze the asphalt layer.

Strong winds could blow down trees and billboards.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Sunday, March 24, 2024:

– Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C: Jalisco (coast), Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Veracruz (south), Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

– Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C: Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla (southwest) and Quintana Roo.

– Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Coahuila, Durango (northeast), Zacatecas, Aguascalientes and Mexico City.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for the early hours of Sunday, March 24, 2024:

– Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountain ranges of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

– Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountains of Zacatecas and State of Mexico.

– Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C: mountains of Coahuila, Nuevo León, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

Wind and wave forecast for this Sunday, March 24, 2024:

– Winds with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h and dust devils: Chihuahua and Durango.

– Winds with gusts of 80 to 100 km/h and dust devils: Baja California and Sonora.

– Winds with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust devils: Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco and Guanajuato; with possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes: Coahuila.

– Winds with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h: Gulf of California; with dust devils: Baja California Sur and Sinaloa.

South component wind (surada) with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h: Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo; with possible dust devils: Nayarit, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla and Tlaxcala.

Waves of 2 to 4 meters high: western coast of Baja California, and 1 to 3 meters high: western coast of Baja California Sur.

Weather forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

According to SMN, the sky will be cloudy with very heavy occasional rains in Baja California and isolated rains in Baja California Sur. There will be possible snow or sleet in the mountains of Baja California, as well as fog banks at dawn on the western coast of the peninsula.

The atmosphere will be cold on Sunday morning, being very cold to freezing with frost in the mountains of Baja California. In the afternoon, cool to temperate atmosphere. Northwest wind of 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of 80 to 100 km/h in Baja California and gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in Baja California Sur and the Gulf of California. Waves of 2 to 4 meters high on the west coast of Baja California and waves of 1 to 3 meters high on the coast of Baja California Sur

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

Cloudy skies with heavy occasional rains in Sonora and showers in Sinaloa. Possible snow or sleet in the mountains of Sonora and Sinaloa. Temperate to cool atmosphere in the morning, being very cold to freezing with frost in the mountains of Sonora. In the afternoon, cool to temperate atmosphere in Sonora and warm in Sinaloa. West wind of 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of 80 to 100 km/h in Sonora and gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in Sinaloa.

Weather forecast for Tamaulipas

In Tamaulipas, a sky with scattered cloudiness and no chance of rain is expected. In the morning, cool atmosphere and from hot to extremely hot in the afternoon. The wind from the south (surada) will bring gusts of 50 to 70 km/h

Climate forecast for Durango, Chihuahua, Coahuila, San Luis Potosí and Nuevo León

Cloudy sky with occasional heavy rains in Chihuahua and isolated rains in Coahuila and Durango; and without rain in the rest of the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning, being cold to very cold in the mountains of Coahuila and Nuevo León; and cold with frost at dawn in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango. During the afternoon, cool to temperate atmosphere in Chihuahua and Durango, and hot to very hot atmosphere in the rest of the region. Southwest wind with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h in Chihuahua and Durango; wind of variable direction with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h in Coahuila and San Luis Potosí, with the probability of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Coahuila. South component wind (surada) with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in Nuevo León. In addition, the probability of snow or sleet is forecast in the mountains of Chihuahua, extending during the early hours of Monday to the mountains of Durango.