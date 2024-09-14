The UAE announced the success of its mediation efforts between the Russian Federation and Ukraine in completing a new prisoner exchange operation, which included 206 prisoners, equally divided between both sides, bringing the total number of prisoners exchanged between the two countries in these mediations to 1,994 prisoners..

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its thanks to the two countries for their cooperation and response to the UAE’s mediation efforts to make the prisoner exchange process a success, despite the challenges of the current war conditions, which confirms the confidence that the state enjoys in the Russian Federation and Ukraine, and their appreciation for its role in supporting the diplomatic path to resolve the crisis between the two countries..

The ministry considered that the success of the new mediation, the eighth of its kind since the beginning of 2024, reflects the relations of cooperation and friendship that unite the UAE and the two countries..

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the UAE’s commitment to continuing efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, affirming its position of calling for diplomacy, dialogue and de-escalation, as the country seeks to support all initiatives that would mitigate the humanitarian repercussions resulting from the crisis, such as refugees and prisoners..

It is worth noting that the UAE’s mediation efforts have succeeded, since the beginning of this year, in completing seven prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, and in December 2022, it succeeded in exchanging two prisoners between the United States of America and the Russian Federation..