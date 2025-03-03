A month and a half since its last test launch, the Starship of the Spacex company – liddled by the always controversial Elon Musk and now the right hand of Donald Trump – will return to try to fly his two -piece megachete with which he wants to go first to the moon and then to Mars. This is the eighth test of the integrated rocket, formed by two stages: Super Heavy, the base that measures 70 meters and has 33 Raptor engines; and Ship, the 50 -meter -high ship with another 6 Raptor engines.

The idea is that Starship alce the flight next Friday from 17.30 central time in the US (23.30 in Spain), as confirmed in their Web page. The event will be broadcast from about 40 minutes before takeoff through X, the social platform that Musk bought a few years ago and where he carries out its main communications.

The test is focused on obtaining the milestones that could not be achieved in the previous test: it will be tried again to leave a useful load in space (models with the same weight and size as the Starlink satellites, the constellation of Spacex), as well as carrying out different experiments oriented to the future return ‘of a piece’ of ship or has ended up exploding in the sky in the reentry).

You will try again to return and capture at its base the super heavy rocket, although seeing it again being trapped to the flight by the sticks of its platform will be decided just minutes of the maneuver. “If the order of the flight manager is not sent before the combustion of the return rocket is completed, or if automatic state controls show unacceptable conditions in the Super Heavy rocket or in the tower, the rocket will adopt a predetermined path for soft ametering in the Gulf of America,” they indicate from the company.









Rocket improvements

The previous test already had important improvements in the rocket, such as the front flaps were improved to reduce their exposure to the heat of the reentry, where the rocket experiences temperatures of up to 2,000 degrees; or the propellants have been redesigned to increase the performance of the ship and, with it, the ability to fly in longer missions.

In this test, focused on the return of Ship of one piece -which will complete a return to the earth in an hour and six minutes, if everything goes as planned -, a significant amount of starship tiles have been removed to test the vulnerable areas throughout the vehicle. In addition, different types of thermal tiles have been installed with new materials to observe which is the most resistant in the reentry. “Starship’s re -entry profile is designed to intentionally stress the structural limits of the rear flaps of the upper stage while it is at the point of maximum dynamic input pressure,” says the company, so it is possible that we see flames in the reentry. Finally, several radar sensors will be tested once again in the sticks of the launch and capture tower with the aim of increasing the accuracy when measuring the distances between the sticks and the vehicle that returns.

The Super Heavy rocket, which if everything goes as planned, will return after seven minutes of takeoff, for this flight it has improved plane, which includes a more powerful flight computer, an improved energy and network distribution and integrated smart batteries. The rocket that returns will decrease its supersonic speed, which will cause audible sonic explosions in the area around the landing zone.

«Development tests are, by definition, unpredictable. But if we put the flight hardware on a flight environment as frequently as possible, we can quickly learn and execute design changes while we are looking to put on linehip line as a completely reusable and rapid recovery vehicle, ”they indicate from Spacex.

Because the idea is that this rocket is used several times to transport astronauts first to the moon with the NASA Artemis program and then in future missions to Mars, although Musk has already declared that his intention is to ‘skip’ the part of our satellite to go directly to the red planet. However, you will first have to show that Starship is really ready.