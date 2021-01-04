new Delhi: The eighth round of talks between the farmers and the central government has started in Vigyan Bhavan. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Som Prakash are present in this meeting. Before the meeting began, tribute was paid to all the farmers who lost their lives during the farmers’ movement and a two-minute silence was kept. During this time the minister was present. Leaders of 40 farmers’ organizations have reached this meeting of the eighth round.

Earlier, on December 30, a seventh round of meeting was held between the government and farmer organizations. In the last meeting, an agreement was reached between the government and farmers on two issues. In the meeting, it was agreed to keep the farmers separate from the ordinance by amending the ordinance that provides for the burning of stubble. At the same time, both parties had agreed to postpone the proposed electricity bill.

Delhi: Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Parkash along with government officials and representatives of farmers observe a two-minute silence for farmers who died during the ongoing protest. https://t.co/5AtK2LTB9n pic.twitter.com/Yyiq28baJZ – ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2021

Even before today’s meeting, the farmers’ organizations had made it clear that they are firm on their demand to repeal the agricultural laws. He made it clear that his agitation would continue till his demands were met. They will not move from there.

In the last meeting, no solution could be found to repeal the three disputed laws and demand for a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) as before. The government proposed to discuss both the issues by creating a separate committee, on which the farmers’ organizations had not said anything at the moment. Both the issues will now be discussed in the next meeting to be held today.

Corona Vaccine: From price-impact to side effects, know the answers to these 21 questions related to vaccine