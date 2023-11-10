The eighth night of demonstrations in front of the PSOE headquarters in protest against the amnesty for the leaders of the PSOE processes It has coincided with the closing this morning by the socialists of agreements with the PNV and the Canarian Coalition to close the investiture of Pedro Sánchez with an absolute majority of 179 deputies. After the protests this Thursday, which resulted in 24 arrests after isolated clashes between riot police and small groups of violent ultras, the protesters have returned to stand tonight in front of the police line installed on Ferraz Street, chanting shouts against the investiture and insults against Sánchez. The police have reinforced the device in the area, with barriers on the streets adjacent to the socialist headquarters. The rain in the capital has reduced the participation, lower than the 8,000 people who gathered the night before, although it has also been very large under red umbrellas. The Government Delegation has estimated participation at 4,000 people. This afternoon, the acting president was received in Malaga by about 500 people who demonstrated in front of the building where he met with the German chancellor Olaf Scholz, a meeting prior to the meeting of European socialists in the capital of Malaga during the weekend. of week.

The first protesters began to arrive in Ferraz around 7:00 p.m., where they encountered a larger police force than in recent days. If on Tuesday the situation was controlled at times, on Thursday the disturbances only lasted about 20 minutes, after which a certain tranquility was recovered in the area. Tonight’s police reinforcement includes a barrier of cars on the corner of Calle de la Princesa and Calle del Marqués de Urquijo and agents distributed on all sides. The cries do not vary: “Christian, not Muslim Spain”, “Puigdemont to prison” and “Pedro Sánchez, son of a bitch”. New songs have been added, such as “amnesty is a tyranny” or “Sánchez die”. Among the crowd, a protester has even attacked a La Sexta cameraman amid shouts of “out, out.” Boos to the media have been a constant in this protest. After 10 p.m., firecrackers began to be thrown from the protesters’ area towards the police riot officers stationed behind the fences that prevent access to the vicinity of the PSOE national headquarters on Ferraz Street.

From that moment on, firecrackers and bottles were thrown towards the police line for almost half an hour. The agents requested over the public address system the dissolution of the concentration at 10:20 p.m. after several requests to avoid throwing objects. The increase in rain calmed the first lines of the demonstration and the throwing of objects began to decrease around eleven at night. The bars in the area also registered lower attendance at that time compared to the previous night. But starting at 11:00 p.m., the launching of firecrackers returned, especially aimed at the corner where the journalists remained behind the police line. Flares were also lit in the protesters’ area.

Image from tonight of the protesters in front of the PSOE headquarters in Madrid. Samuel Sanchez

The succession of protests has attracted street vendors of Spanish flags to the area. “Flags to protest against Sánchez, come, come” exclaims a vendor without an umbrella. And it was the rain that began to lower participation. Given the massive abandonment of the concentration, some of those who arrived ruined the decision of those who left in search of shelter. “These are armchair patriots,” says one of those who have just arrived. The rain has also paid off the fury of some of the attendees, and only those who gather at the corner between Urquijo and Ferraz maintain the chants and whistles against Sánchez. Every time he cleared, the demonstration filled up again. However, this Friday fewer far-right or Nazi symbols were seen among attendees. After 11:40 p.m., only the most radical people remained, most of them drunk, insulting the police and the press. They tried to provoke his intervention, but the police remained impassive. At this time on other days some charges had already occurred.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Just over 500 people have demonstrated in front of the Government subdelegation in Malaga, where Pedro Sánchez met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a meeting prior to the meeting of European socialists in the capital of Malaga over the weekend, reports Nacho Sanchez. Many of the protesters, wrapped in Spanish flags, waved whistles and made noise amid chants of “Pedro Sánchez, son of a bitch,” “Pedro Sánchez, puppet of ETA,” or “Pedro Sánchez, faggot.” At the protest, which took place both at the front entrance of the building and at the back, there were people of all ages. Many of them protesting and hurling insults at the acting President of the Government from the balcony of his house or behind the fence of the housing estates located in front of the Malaga government headquarters. Some Vox leaders were also seen, such as deputy Patricia Rueda and the provincial president of the party, Antonio Sevilla. The tension rose after 7:00 p.m. when a group of ultras, made up of about 50 young men, cut off traffic on the promenade shouting “Felipe, freemason, defend your nation” or “Not Muslim, Spain is Christian” before an important police device. Dozens of National Police and Local Police officers have kept the protesters at bay throughout the afternoon until Pedro Sánchez left his meeting.