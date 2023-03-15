In Perevoz, an eighth-grader shot a ten-year-old boy with a toy gun in the ear

In Perevoz, Nizhny Novgorod Region, an eighth-grader fired a toy gun into the ear of a ten-year-old boy. This is reported in Telegram-Ni Mash channel.

According to the publication, the student was walking with the girl not far from home in the Russian region. In the yard, the children noticed a high school student who is known as a local bully. They decided not to catch his eye and tried to run away.

However, the 15-year-old youth noticed younger comrades. He overtook them at the entrance and shot the boy in the right ear. The high school student’s pistol was not loaded with bullets, but the pop was so strong that it stunned the child.

The boy was hospitalized after the incident. Doctors diagnosed him with barotrauma of the right ear – damage to the eardrum. The victim’s parents have already contacted the police.

Earlier it was reported that at a school in the north-east of Moscow, a ninth-grader shot a classmate during a Russian language lesson. The 15-year-old teenager was taken to the hospital after the incident. Doctors diagnosed him with bruises in the face and neck.