After the devastating landslide on the Italian island of Ischia, rescue workers continue to search for missing persons. The death toll has risen. A state of emergency was declared.

Casamicciola – The mudslide gradually releases its victims. Rescue teams have found another fatality. The Italian fire brigade announced on Monday morning that it was a man. Officially, the disaster on Saturday morning on the island of Ischia has claimed eight lives so far. The difficult search for four missing persons continues without a break. Some areas are only accessible on foot. Some people stand knee-deep in the mud.

While firefighters continue to dig for the last missing person, volunteers with spades are clearing the entrances to the houses, reports the Italian news agency ANSA. Residents are therefore allowed to return to their apartments to collect the essentials. 230 people have to leave their homes. Divers use sonar to scan the seabed near the port. 160 firefighters are deployed on the island in the Gulf of Naples (Italy). They are supported by heavy equipment, dog units and specialists. Floods of mud and debris damaged at least 30 buildings, officials said.

Italy: Landslide in Ischia wipes out two families

The landslide in Ischia wiped out two families with four young children, the youngest a 22-day-old baby, Italian media report. Late on Sunday evening, the prefecture in Naples, southern Italy, had confirmed seven more fatalities and announced further details: According to them, a 22-day-old baby, an 11-year-old boy and his 6-year-old sister were among them. In addition, the forces discovered three dead women and a man.

Italy declares state of emergency after landslide on Ischia Casamicciola

The government in Rome declared a state of emergency on Sunday and pledged two million euros in aid for the largest island in the Gulf of Naples. 60,000 inhabitants live on Ischia, around 8,300 of them in Casamicciola Terme, the most severely affected coastal town.

The northern towns on the island of Ischia Casamicciola and Lacco Ameno have been considered risk areas for landslides for years. According to one accusation, no protective measures have been taken in recent years. On the island of Ischia, however, illegal construction is taking place on the slopes. Everywhere there would be houses with a sea view. Mayors and authorities are looking the other way, according to media reports. According to this, 600 houses alone have been on the demolition list for years. But nothing would happen, according to the criticism.

Severe weather in Italy a factor in landslides

Extreme heavy rain fell on Ischia in a short time on Saturday night. According to Italian meteorologists, an extreme event. In November alone, 242 extreme events between depth charges, storms, windstorms, tornadoes and hailstorms occurred in Italy, reports Rai News. Landslides and floods are the result, since these weather events would hit fragile areas that could no longer absorb rain, for example because of overbuilding.

On Ischia, as a result of the water masses, the earth and rocks on Mount Epomeo (788 meters) broke away at dusk on Saturday morning. Masses of mud and boulders fell hundreds of meters into the valley and rolled through the small town of Casamicciola Terme. (ml)