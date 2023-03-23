“As long as the color of the skin is more important than the brightness of the eyes, there will be war. I have that phrase tattooed on my body. I have that thought constantly in my head. That is the attitude and philosophy that I try to put into practice in my life. They say that happiness bothers. The happiness of a victorious black Brazilian in Europe bothers much more». Vinicius denounced in September being the victim of a campaign of racism and xenophobia on the soccer fields of the Spanish League but the insults towards the Brazilian do not stop. LaLiga is going for the eighth complaint before the Justice. The last episode took place last weekend during the classic between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou.

According to several television cameras, the insults thrown from the stands towards the attacker were “die” and also “monkey, son of a bitch.” They occurred just on the day that the Week against Racism in Spanish football was celebrated and in which all the players from both teams posed together under the slogan Unity to try to eradicate this behavior.

Offenses towards the forward are a problem that has reached the last FIFA congress, in which Gianni Infantino showed his solidarity with the player. “The referees have the possibility and the obligation to stop the matches if there are racist insults,” insisted the president of the organization. The Brazilian Ministry of Racial Equality repudiated the racist acts against the Real Madrid attacker on various occasions throughout this season, something that the Brazilian Football Confederation also did.

Unlike England, where the Premier League and the English Football Association (FA) can punish clubs or ultras for incidents of racist abuse, the Spanish LaLiga does not have the power to sanction, although it does pursue and denounce each violent act in a wide strategy. On this occasion it is the eighth complaint made by the employer before the corresponding authorities for racist insults against Vinicius.

Since the 2018/2019 season, in addition to reporting to the Anti-Violence Commission, the employers have submitted cases to the Hate Crimes Prosecutor’s Office. When imposing sanctions, the responsibility lies with the Government Delegation, the Secretary of State for Security, the Ministry of the Interior and the Council of Ministers (according to Law 19/2007) and, on the other hand, with the Royal Federation Española de Fútbol (RFEF) and its Competition Committee (according to articles 34 et seq. of Law 19/2007).

In addition, to speed up this identification, LaLiga has set up a complaints channel at the following link on the website www.laliga.com so that fans who may have information or some indication of the identity of those responsible can contact LaLiga and provide the necessary identification to file the pertinent complaints.

This week the news has also been released that Mallorca has expelled for three years the fan who uttered racist insults against the Brazilian forward and Samu Chukwueze, a Villarreal player, in the matches that the island team played against their teams, respectively. In another chapter of co