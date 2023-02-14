A spokesman for the British Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British citizen killed in Ukraine, and we are communicating with the local authorities.”

Since the start of the Russian attack on February 24, 2022, a number of Britons have traveled to Ukraine to fight in the ranks of its forces, or to participate in humanitarian relief efforts.

Among them are Christopher Barry and Andrew Bagshaw, who were killed while trying to carry out a humanitarian evacuation from the city of Solidar, which witnessed violent confrontations in early January and was severely destroyed by the bombing.

The Ukrainian authorities said at the time that they had found their bodies as part of a prisoner exchange between Kiev and Moscow.