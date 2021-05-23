From 15 stages, eight leaks have achieved success in the 2021 Giro. If the individual time of Turin is excluded, 57% of the total, an extraordinarily high percentage for a large one. Yes indeed, with greater certainty it rains every day. In the border city of Gorizia, Victor Campenaerts, the strongest and the smartest of the 15 men who played for glory, won., to achieve his first target in a round of three weeks. The double time trial champion of Europe (2017 and 2018), also a World Cup bronze in 2018, added the third win for Qhubeka in this edition, after those of Schmid and Nizzolo.

As the Ineos feels comfortable with numerous escapes that do not represent danger in the general standings, more and more people are trying to take advantage of the situation. Albert Torres leaked with Dario Cataldo. Pablo Lastras, his director at Movistar (although he is not at the Italian event), scored his victory at the Giro in Gorizia 20 years ago. There was no tribute. Riesebeek and Campenaerts released Torres on the last climb to Gornje Cerovo, the pursuers did not catch them, and in the hand in hand between the two the 29-year-old Belgian won.

The day is introduced a few kilometers into Slovenia, the first of two short forays out of Italy. The second will take place in Switzerland, prior to the Alpe Motta finish line. The pandemic restricts movement. And for health reasons the stage was stopped as soon as it started. A pileup just three km after the peloton left Grado meant neutralization, around half an hour, so that the medical services could attend to all the affected runners, about 35.

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora), who was sixth overall, Natnael Berhane (Cofidis), Jos van Emden (Jumbo) and Ruben Guerreiro (Education First) dropped out due to their injuries. Guerreiro left the race with a penalty of 300 Swiss francs for his brawl on the way to the Zoncolan with Pasqualon, reviewed by the VAR. Campenaerts risks similar punishment for his scuffle with Oldani on the run. Meanwhile, Giacomo Nizzolo did not start due to “accumulated fatigue”, despite the fact that he was in the fight for the cyclamen jersey, nine points behind Peter Sagan. Without energy, the dolomitic tappone of this Monday should not be faced.