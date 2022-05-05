He had the feeling that he had stepped into a time machine when he first entered the faction room of Lijst Pim Fortuyn Eindhoven. It was 2018. Carlo van Remortel, 26 at the time, had contacted the party because he wanted an old Fortuyn campaign poster. Yellow-blue, the colors of the national LPF – which was abolished in 2008 – dominated the fraction room. There were posters of Fortuyn, caps, flyers, books by Fortuyn, even a statue of him. Van Remortel felt like he was coming home.

Not much later, Van Remortel decided that he wanted to do something for LPF Eindhoven. The party asked him to become chairman of its youth organization: the Jonge Fortuynisten. The youth club, founded in 2002, had been affiliated with the national LPF. In 2018, the club did not offer much anymore. Van Remortel would breathe new life into the Young Fortuynists.

Because Fortuyn appears to still have young fans. These Young Fortuynists adore the deceased politician, even though they were still children when he was murdered.

I want to keep his ideas alive Stef Little Staarman

This Friday it is twenty years ago that the flamboyant LPF party leader Pim Fortuyn was murdered at the Media Park in Hilversum by animal activist Volkert van der Graaf. This happened just before the elections to the House of Representatives in 2002. After Fortuyn’s death, the LPF won 26 seats in the House, but the party disintegrated in the years that followed. There are now only two local branches: in Eindhoven and Breda, both have one councilor since the municipal elections in March.

Although Van Remortel has not been able to organize as much for the Young Fortuynists as he would have liked due to the corona crisis, he noticed in recent years that interest in Fortuyn among young people has increased. “In the past few months, it increased the fastest, because Fortuyn is once again receiving more attention in the media, for example in the television series [de NPO-serie Het jaar van Fortuyn] about him.”

There are now just under thirty Young Fortuynists, but Van Remortel expects the number to increase quickly. “We get a lot of emails and phone calls asking who we are, what we do and with ideas for events.”

He himself was only about 9 years old when Fortuyn emerged. Yet he was already interested in politics. He secretly stayed up longer to watch late on the TV in his bedroom Journal and talk show Barend & Van Dorp to watch. There he saw Fortuyn for the first time and he spoke to him. Van Remortel: „He was a kind of fairytale character with his shiny, bald head, three-piece suit and his two dogs. And he made funny jokes.”

rottenness

Because Fortuyn used ‘difficult words’, Van Remortel did not yet understand much of what he said. “I understood, for example, that he kept raising the migration issue. In my hometown in Zeeland, children with a migration background sometimes kicked their ass.” Van Remortel’s admiration for Fortuyn only grew after he really got to know his ideas when he was a little older.

He was more charismatic than Wilders and Baudet Jaco Hurynovich-Verstappen

It is no surprise that Fortuyn’s views are once again receiving attention, says Jaco Hurynovich-Verstappen (33). Like Van Remortel, he is a citizen councilor for LPF Breda. “The problems that Fortuyn raised have only gotten worse, such as the dwindling public confidence in politics. And there has been not less but more immigration to the Netherlands.”

Parties such as PVV and Forum for Democracy have adopted elements of Fortuyn’s ideas, says Hurynovich-Verstappen. “But Fortuyn was more charismatic than, for example, Geert Wilders and Thierry Baudet.”

Because the national LPF no longer exists, Van Remortel and Hurynovich-Verstappen usually vote for the PVV in parliamentary elections. There are also Fortuyn fans among members of JA21, such as 18-year-old Stef Kleine Staarman from Almelo, who was not even born yet when Fortuyn was murdered. He has recently become a member of the Young Fortuynists. “At JA21 his name was sometimes mentioned and then I started to study him”, says Kleine Staarman. “When I saw the speech he gave when he was elected as the party leader of Liveable Netherlands, I thought: yes, this is the politician for me. What he said about smaller-scale education, migration and integration appealed to me. And also that he was direct; he said what he thought.”

Fortuyn died before he could deliver on his political promises, thus becoming an infallible politician to his supporters, it seems. “That is also a bit so,” says Daniëlle van den Akker (35) from Breda, who now votes PVV. She is a member of the Jonge Fortuynisten, which has an age limit of 30 for new members. „I come from a Fortuyn litter. For my parents and me, there was no other politician than Fortuyn, and still not really.”

A T-shirt with ‘At your service’

When it became known that Fortuyn had been shot, the then 15-year-old Van den Akker was “working on a computer” at home and happened to have the TV on. Her parents were playing sports. “I was very shocked and my parents also came home in shock. For us, the murder confirmed that he was right, that he was telling the truth. Otherwise someone wouldn’t want to kill him, would they?”

Van Remortel will soon stop as chairman of the Young Fortuynists. He would like to pass the baton to a younger person. Kleine Staarman likes the presidency. “It’s not that I’m missing anything at JA21, but I do think it’s important to keep Fortuyn’s ideas alive.” To make a good start with the latter, he bought a T-shirt on the LPF Breda website with Fortuyn’s well-known statement: “At your service!”

