An 18-year-old from Puglia, Amina Milo Kalelkyzy, has been locked up for three months in the prison of Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, arrested on 11 July on charges of international drug trafficking and risks 10 to 15 years in prison.

The news is reported by the “Quotidiano di Puglia” according to which the young woman lives in Lequile, in the province of Lecce, does not speak Russian or Kazakh and was arrested without the presence of a translator and without evidence, with accusations that the 18-year-old and his mother firmly reject. According to the newspaper, the 18-year-old had gone to Kazakhstan with her mother Assemgul Sapenova to visit some of her relatives who live there. She was allegedly stopped for the first time by the police on July 2, while she was with a local boy, and released after a night in custody. Then on July 4th she was stopped again and taken by deception – according to the newspaper – by two police officers into a private apartment where she was segregated and mistreated for 16 days. The agents then asked her mother by telephone for a ransom of 60 thousand euros to get her daughter back. At that point the woman, again according to the newspaper’s reconstruction, turned to the Italian embassy in Astana which obtained her release. After a few days, however, the 18-year-old was again summoned by the police who, after signing some documents, arrested her for drug trafficking. According to what the newspaper reports, Amina’s story recently reached the table of the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani.