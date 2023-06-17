Missing in the Secchia river in Modena: the 18-year-old had dived to put a video on social media

The search for eighteen-year-old Yahya Hkimi is underway in Modena, he has been in despair since Wednesday in the Secchia river after having dived into the water despite the current at that point, in Marzaglia, being strong. On Friday morning, the course of the river was diverted at the point where the young man dived. A very clear point because that dramatic moment was immortalized with a smartphone by a minor friend. Unfortunately, however, no useful traces have been found.

“We were making a video where he had to pretend to be swept away by the current. He dived three times, the last time he never went back upstream,” he told the rescuers. It is a place where swimming is prohibited and where the current is very strong. On the other hand, there were also signs signaling the ban, yet there are often people who stop for a dip. The diversion of the water was made possible by an intervention by Aimag, which manages the power plant in the area.