At least 18 people have been killed in clashes between members of two rival drug cartels in central Mexico. This is reported by the AP news agency, based on a statement from the Mexican authorities. The bullet-riddled bodies were found Friday in a remote rural area in Zacatecas province.

In addition to the human remains, three burnt-out buses were also found. Authorities say evidence has been found of gunfights between the two major drug cartels Sinalao and Jalisco. According to the Mexican daily La Prensa Gang members fired back and forth for hours, from Thursday evening to Friday morning (local time).

Mexico has been battling a violent drug war for years that has killed tens of thousands of people. The gunfight on Thursday and Friday is the third violent incident in a week in Zacatecas. Earlier this week, seven people were shot dead in Fresnillo. The bodies of two kidnapped police officers were also found. They were hanging from a bridge. Drug cartels more often hang victims’ bodies on bridges to deliver messages to rival gangs or the authorities, but rarely involve cops in their actions.

Also read: With brute force and propaganda, the Jalisco cartel tries to take advantage of the corona crisis in Mexico

