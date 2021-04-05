Peruvians will go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president who will have to face the health emergency, the political crisis and the economic recession in Peru, in a close contest among 18 candidates, without any favorites.

The campaign has been developed amid the onslaught of the second wave of the pandemic, which raised infections to alarming figures in recent days, while electoral uncertainty shakes the markets, driving the price of the dollar to a record of 3.8 soles.

In a country where the leader matters more than the ideology, there are 10 candidates from the right or center-right, four from the left, three nationalists and one from the center. None exceeds 10% intention to vote, which predicts a definition in the second round on June 6.

The former center-right legislator Yonhy lescano (10%) leads the polls, followed by the left-wing anthropologist Veronika Mendoza and right-wing economist Hernando de Soto (both with 9%), according to an Ipsos poll released Sunday before the ban on new polls went into effect on Monday.

Other candidates with the option of going to the ballot are the former footballer George Forsyth (center right), businessman Rafael López Aliaga (far right), teacher Pedro Castillo (left) and Keiko Fujimori (populist right).

The daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), currently in prison, is running for the third time, now with a weakened party.

Fragmentation

Since the distance between the first and the seventh applicant is only four points, this will be “the most fractional election in history”, as anticipated by the head of Ipsos Peru, Alfredo Torres.

The outgoing interim president Francisco Sagasti (center) is not reposted.

In addition, on Sunday the unicameral Congress will be renewed from 130 members, after recurring political crises since 2016 that reached their climax in November, with three presidents in five days.

The leader of the Peruvian Popular Force party, Keiko Fujimor. Photo DPA

Yonhy Lescano, 62-year-old lawyer married to a Chilean lawyer, is the standard bearer of Popular Action, the only traditional party with an option to win, founded by the late President Fernando Belaúnde Terry (1963-1968 and 1980-1985).

“Popular Action is the only one that survives and is doing well because it has had a reengineering in recent years,” former legislator Víctor Andrés García Belaúnde, a militant and nephew of its founder, told AFP.

Polls predict a new atomized Congress, which generates “disorientation, discouragement and pessimism”, according to García Belaúnde.

Peruvians have shown apathy towards these elections that must put an end to a five-year period marked by convulsions. 28% do not know who to vote for, in a country where suffrage is mandatory.

In November, thousands of Peruvians took to the streets in repudiation of the sudden dismissal by Congress of the popular president Martín Vizcarra (center-right), who is now seeking a parliamentary seat.

Was replaced by Manuel Merino, a low-profile center-right politician from Popular Action, who resigned five days later. Sagasti’s appointment ended the protests, which left two dead and a hundred injured.

The candidate Verónika Mendoza, in 2016. AP Photo

The pandemic and the acts

The candidates have held rallies with hundreds of people as the country registers a record of almost 13,000 coronavirus cases and 294 deaths a day. In Peru they have been infected more than 1.5 million people, with almost 53,000 dead.

The applicants “have intensified their campaigns, practically all of them are carrying out activities with a high risk of transmission” of the virus, Augusto Tarazona, the head of the Public Health Commission of the Medical College, told AFP.

Three candidates have contracted covid-19, the last of them has been Forsyth.

From before the campaign it was difficult to avoid the crowds in this country with 70% working informalityl, in recession at the end of the first half of 2020, after a quarantine of more than 100 days.

After having grown for years above the Latin American average, the Peruvian economy contracted in 2020 by 11.12%, the worst figure in three decades.

The president of Peru, Francisco Sagasti. AFP photo

The hotel and restaurant sector was the most affected (-50.45%), in a country that received four million tourists a year, attracted by its archaeological heritage and famous gastronomy.

Four million Peruvians lost their jobs to the pandemic and five million became poor. Now a third of the 33 million inhabitants live in poverty, according to official data.

Sunday’s vote will take place in all the cities and towns of the Amazon rainforest, the Andean highlands and the coast, including Lima.

The first official results of the presidential should be known around midnight (2 am in Argentina), but the scrutiny of the parliamentarian may take a couple of days.

More than 25 million citizens they are summoned to the polls. Of these, one million vote abroad, but they will not be able to vote for 100,000 Peruvians in Chile due to the quarantine in that country.

