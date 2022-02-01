According to the judge, Van Trikt, who also has Dutch nationality, has laundered money, embezzled and is guilty of forgery. The embezzlement was about 125 million euros.

The Public Prosecution Service had previously demanded a ten-year sentence against Van Trikt, but because it is the first time that he has committed the error, the sentence has been reduced. His business partner and co-defendant Ashween Agnu was jailed for four years.

The judge also ruled on Monday in the case of the former director of the Surinamese Postal Savings Bank Ginmardo Kromosoeto. He must face five years in prison for allegedly providing 133 million euros in blank credits to the Ministry of Finance. He did this together with the still fugitive Surinamese ex-Minister of Finance Gillmore Hoefdraad and Van Trikt. Kromosoeto has always maintained that he was innocent and mainly carried out orders from Hoefdraad.