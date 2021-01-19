President-elect Joe Biden plans to introduce an immigration bill on the first day of his administration, hoping to provide an eight-year path of citizenship to some 11 million people living in the US. no legal status, a massive reversal of the harsh immigration policies of the Trump administration.

Legislation puts Biden on track to comply a campaign promise important to Latino voters and other immigrant communities, after four years of restrictive policies and mass deportations from President Donald Trump.

The proposal contemplates one of the fastest ways to obtain the US citizenship for those who live in the country without any legal status in recent years, but it does not include the traditional commitment to greater border security favored by many Republicans, which doubts that it will be approved in Congress.

The bill is expected to be hundreds of pages long and will be introduced after Biden is sworn in on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the legislation and granted anonymity to speak on the issue.

Immigrants, known as Dreamers, protest in front of the court in Washington. Photo: AP

As a candidate, Biden called Trump’s actions on immigration a “relentless assault” on American values ​​and said he would “undo the damage” while continuing to maintain law enforcement at the border.

Under the proposal, those who lived in the United States until January 1, 2021 without legal status would have a five-year path to temporary legal status, or a permanent green card., if they pass background checks, pay taxes and meet other basic requirements. From that point, they have an additional three-year path to naturalize, if they decide to do so.

Dreamers

For some immigrants, the process would be faster. The so-called dreamers (dreamers), youth who came to the U.S. illegally as children, as well as farm workers and people with temporary protected status could qualify more immediately for green cards if they are working, going to school or meeting other requirements.

The bill is not as comprehensive as the last major immigration review proposed when Biden was vice president during the Obama administration.

For some immigrants, the process would be faster. Photo: Reuters

For example, it does not include a strong border security element, but rather calls for the development of strategies. It also does not create any new guest worker or other visa programs.

It does address some of the root causes of migration from Central America to the United States, and provides grants for the development of the workforce and the English language learning.

Biden is expected to take swift executive action to reverse Trump’s other immigration actions, including ending the ban on arriving from several predominantly Muslim countries.

During the Democratic primary elections, Biden consistently named action on immigration as one of his first day priorities, pointing to the range of executive powers he could invoke to reverse Trump’s policies.

Biden’s allies and even some Republicans have identified immigration as a major issue where the new administration could find common ground with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republican senators to avoid the stalemate that plagued the US. the administrations of both parties for decades.

That kind of major victory – even if it involves compromise – could be critical, as Biden seeks legislative victories in a highly divided Congress, where Republicans will no doubt oppose other Biden priorities that involve rolling back some of the tax cuts. of the Republican Party for 2017 and the increase in federal spending.

As a candidate, Biden said the Obama administration went too far in its aggressive deportations.

Associated Press

ap