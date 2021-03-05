“Express yourself!” That word was recorded in all those who saw Hugo Chávez on television, that February 7, 2010, when he was walking through the center of Caracas with the mayor of the city and asked him about the different buildings in the place. When the mayor told him that the building was in private hands, Chávez said expropriate! And the crowd that followed him cheerfully applauded. In total, between 2005 and 2017, it is estimated that Chávez and Maduro “confiscated” more than 1,359 companies.

Eight years ago, on March 5, 2013, he died at the age of 58. He was president of Venezuela, from February 2, 1999 until his death.

Chávez focused his policies on implementing social reforms, within the framework of what was called “Bolivarian Revolution”, with overtones of socialist revolution. Thanks to record oil revenue figures during the 2000s, he was able to carry out much of his political plans and nationalize strategic industries.

During the first years of his mandate and benefited by oil profits, implemented a series of social programs aimed at expanding the population’s access to housing, food, education and health. However, many of these social programs were accused of being part of a network of corruption, such as the “Plan Bolívar 2000”, which aimed to distribute medicine and food.

Already at the end of the presidency of Hugo Chávez, for the year 2010, the economy of Venezuela began to falter and poverty, inflation and shortage of consumer products became visible. This prompted his critics to question Chávez’s economic actions in previous years, such as price controls and “excessive and unsustainable” state spending.

On March 5, 2013, at 5:20 p.m., Vice President Nicolás Maduro announced on the National Network the death of Chávez, which occurred that same day at 4:25 p.m. in the Military Hospital of Caracas. The cause was a “fulminant heart attack” as a result of a nearly two-year battle with cancer.

But many hypotheses and suspicions arose with his death. The strongest was that Chávez died in Havana, Cuba, before that date for the end of 2012, between December 28 and 30 of that year. The rumors of coffin changes in his transfer to Caracas, a possible use of a Chávez replica made of wax, embalmers declarations who traveled to Cuba and the alleged reactions of those who saw Chávez’s body and face up close, attest to these suspicions.

Childhood, adolescence and youth

Hugo Chávez was the second of six siblings and grew up in a small town in the plain of Venezuela, in Sabatena, northwest of the state of Barinas. As a child, his parents entrusted his upbringing to his paternal grandmother. And at a young age he became fond of baseball, He was an altar boy and had a penchant for painting and music, as well as writing and theater.

His studies were focused on the military and he graduated in Military Arts and Sciences, with the specialty of engineer. He stood out for obtaining high qualifications in the Armed Forces and was occupying various positions of commander.

Married twice and also maintained a loving relationship for 10 years with the historian Herma Marksman.

A supporter of Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez cries when she finds out that Chávez has died. AP Photo

After a failed seizure of power during a coup, Chávez had to admit to television cameras in 1992 that his attempt had failed and he was imprisoned. In his speech, his first words were “this Bolivarian message” and he recognized that the objectives that had been set were not achieved.

Now free, Hugo Chávez abstained from voting on several occasions, thus initiating his own electoral campaign. He claimed that it was the best way to show that the country did not want to continue with the economic and social policies in force at the time, which it called neoliberal.

Thus I continue to campaign and obtain the political support of various left-wing parties, with the motto of “refounding the republic”, in his own words. Finally he would be elected president in the elections of December 6, 1998.

Their various governments were supported by record revenues from oil collections and sustained by social reforms called the “Bolivarian Revolution.”. As well as its strategic links with various countries in the region, including Argentina. At the same time, it allied with China since 1999 and with the communist government of Cuba.

Chávez described himself as a Marxist and an anti-imperialist. He opposed the policies of the United States and liberal capitalism.

During his government he received harsh criticism for cases of corruption, management of the economy for personal purposes, political propaganda, participation of public officials in illegal drug trafficking, assisting terrorists, intimidation of the media, press censorship and arrest and exile of critics of his mandates. From those years of “petrodollars” and “Bolivarian Revolution”, little remains today in the Venezuela of Nicolás Maduro.

