On the 8th anniversary of the closure of Google Reader due to its low number of users and in the midst of an indignation that still continues, Google returns to focus on this technology and try integrating an RSS reader in the Chrome browser.

Taking advantage of the Google I / O 2021 developer convention framework, the internet giant announced that it is testing a Chrome feature that will allow you to “follow” media through their RSS feeds.

For some time now, the Chrome browser has recommended us through the section Discover news and articles that might interest us.

Now the Canary development version of your browser is starting to offer a feature that allows you to “follow” a post or RSS repository.

The new feature, still in development, attempts to simplify news search.

The idea is that people can always have the websites that interest them at hand, dFrom big publishers to small blogs, at the touch of a Follow button (or + Follow) in Chrome.

In this way the user will subscribe to your RSS to receive all your news in the improved version of Discover, which will now have a recommendation tab and another with the websites that we are following.

And although many are already excited about this update, from the company they remember which is just an experiment and may never finish reaching the final version of Chrome.

In a testing plan, Google wants to guide those responsible for web links to keep their page visible. At the same time, expect feedback from editors, bloggers, creators and users in general about their experience, for its future development.

All those who have tried it can send suggestions and modifications through @WebCreators on Twitter or by email to [email protected]

Big announcements

Google announced at its annual Google I / O developer event the novelties among which stood out Subtitles in more languages ​​for Meet, new features for smart watches and wearables, and an ultra-realistic 3D video conferencing system.

It was also announced as the integration of Meet in Documents, and in privacy, with the new dashboard, as well as the new natural language model that guides interactions with your services.

Meet already offers subtitles and real-time translation in five languages. Starting mid-year, the company will include real-time subtitle translation from English to Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.

It also announced the new AI-powered features it introduced to its map services.

One of them is routing improvement, designed to reduce the likelihood of hard braking while driving, thanks to machine learning and historical navigation data.

Thanks to greater customization, when the user looks for things to do, the map will highlight relevant places, depending on the time of day (for example, coffee shops at breakfast time or bars in the afternoon) and whether we are traveling or not.

Google introduced improvements in the Chrome Password Manager, such as a tool that makes it easier to import these keys from other administrators and a greater integration between Chrome and Android to directly complete passwords on all web pages and applications, regardless of the device from the that is accessed.

SL