A terrible incident took place in the city of Odessa (Texas). As reported CBS, Spouses Daniel and Ashley Schwartz are charged with the murder of an eight-year-old girl named Jaylene. As a punishment, they forced the child to jump on a trampoline for several hours in 37-degree heat, without giving him food or water. The temperature of the trampoline itself reached 43 degrees. The girl jumped without stopping until she died. An autopsy showed that the cause of death was dehydration.

For what offense Jaylene was so inhumanely punished, it is not reported.

44-year-old Daniel and 34-year-old Ashley were not the girl’s biological parents, but only her relatives and guardians. Jaylene’s own mother Alisha Anderton fought with them a legal battle for custody of the child. The woman wrote on the social network Facebook that she was able to see her daughter for the first time in more than three years only at her funeral.

“It’s unfair that they have so many memories of her, and all I have left is a hole in my heart so big that I’m completely numb and devastated. Part of my soul has died, and I will never be the same again, ”wrote the mother.

