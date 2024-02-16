Robbery by motorcycle bandits is the order of the day, not only in Colombia but in several Latin American countries.

These criminals take advantage of the carelessness of passers-by to steal their belongings on the streets or even when they leave home.

A few days ago, the case of a young woman in Bogotá was known, who was passing through a pedestrian crossing, while the traffic light was red and without realizing it, an individual on a motorcycle approached her and shaved the cell phone she was carrying in her hands.

Thus, these criminals are doing their thing on the streets of Latin American cities, even joining together with several thieves to rob in groups so that the victims cannot do anything to prevent it.

This is one of the cases that happened in the province of Buenos Aires, called Matanza where a group of eight criminals who were traveling on five motorcycles, They threaten a man in a white van who was with his minor son with a firearm.

Robbery in Matanza, Argentina The minor and his father emerged from the robbery unharmed. The minor and his father emerged from the robbery unharmed. Photo: Screenshot El Clarín

The security cameras captured the moment in which the man and his son are approached by the assailants and at one point the minor leaves the truck and kneels as if begging them not to do anything to his fatherwhile one of the criminals points a gun at him.

The minor can run away, his father was unharmed, but the criminals took the truck and They have not been captured by the authorities.

Apparently the driver was followed from streets before, since the thieves acted once the man parked the truck in front of the house, after enjoying a vacation.

According to 'El Clarín', there have been several cases of theft in this sector. Last year a merchant He was shot by robbers while resisting the theft of his car and a few days ago a young man was also shot in the leg when his cell phone and other belongings were stolen.

LUZ ANGELA DOMÍNGUEZ CORAL

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME

