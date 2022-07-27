Sony has announced its plans to bring eight Yakuza titles to its new look PlayStation Plus service this year.

These will be Yakuza 0, 3, 4, 5, 6, Kiwami, Kiwami 2 and Like a Dragon.

These games will be available to Extra and Premium users, with the first of the titles arriving next month.

Meanwhile, Yakuza: Like a Dragon is also coming to the service through the PlayStation’s Essential tier next month, as well.

These games are also available through Xbox Games Pass, with Yakuza 0, Kiwami and Kiwami 2 all making their return in July.

Also earlier this month, we got a sneaky and very brief peek at Yakuza 8. Here, we got to see Like a Dragon’s Ichiban Kasuga’s upcoming look, which includes a new hairdo.

And, while you wait for these Yakuza titles to make their way onto the service, you can find the full list of games available via the various PlayStation Plus catalogs via our full PlayStation Plus guide.