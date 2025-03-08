Eight Sevillian women meet today in ABC to demonstrate how the glass ceiling has broken each in their field, from culture to science through the church, brotherhoods, football or bulls. Eight women who put … I manifest that They have reached the top for their own merits, regardless of quotas and without any positive discrimination. For its curriculum, professionalism and for the courage to ascend to the top in spaces that until not long ago were reserved for men.

Margarita Barros She is the first president of the Criminal Section of the Hearing of Seville. He has got there for a merit contest, such as Carmen MejíasChief of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Unit of the Virgen Macarena, being one of the most reputed midwives of the hospital.

Irene Gómez Draw She has become the director of one of the most important musical formations of Holy Week, such as the Olive of Salteras, chosen by her own companions. In a similar field, Monte Chacón It is the first diocesan delegate in charge of the cause of the saints, replacing the current auxiliary bishop, Teodoro León.

For its part, Kings Bellev It comes from a family linked to football, specifically to Real Betis Balompié. He wanted to change from within the structures of a world that was closed for women, and has succeeded. She is now director of Women’s Soccer at the RFEF.

In music, composition has always been almost reserved for men. Elena Mendozaprofessor at the University of Berlin, has been the first to obtain the National Music Award and the second to release at the Teatro Real.

These Sevillanas fly high, like Irene Beauswhich has been driving for 30 years. Today he is commander of transoceanic flights of Iberia, something that remains unusual in his guild.

The last case is that of Sara Palaciosan 18 -year -old girl who has put the world for Montera and has decided to set up a brave bull livestock in Seville. There are eight women who lead and for which 8m is celebrated.

President of the Criminal Section of the Hearing of Seville Margarita Barros: “Now women are supported, before there was a certain distrust”

The Salamanca magistrate, based in the Andalusian capital, broke a "glass roof" in the criminal field and is proud that three women preside over sections: "It is assumed that in the future we will be many more."

Head of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Unit of the Virgen Macarena Hospital Carmen Mejías: “If being a mother prevents progress, almost no woman will want to have children”

This 44 -year -old health has two races and presides over the Andalusian Midrons Association: "If my husband would not have asked for the reduction of day that so many mothers are requested, I would not have come here."

Diocesan delegate of the cause of the saints Monte Chacón: “We have been working for the Church for a long time but without visibility”

She is the current Episcopal delegate for the causes of the saints in the Archdiocese of Seville, a position for which she was chosen by the archbishop "not for being a woman but by curriculum."

RFEF Women’s Soccer Director Kings Bellver: “It motivates me a lot to open an opening in an industry as closed as football”

After a career focused on the defense of the rights and equality of women in sport, the Sevillian lawyer has only assumed the responsibility of promoting women's football as Director of Football of the RFEF.

Director of the Band of La Oliva de Salteras Irene Gómez-Calado: “In the world of music bands, the directors are the least abound”

He has been at the forefront of the Salteras Olive Band since December 2022, when he exceeded his selection process, and combines this work with the Orchestra Directorate.

Iberia transoceanic pilot Irene Beaus: “In 32 years I have not agreed more than 10 times with another woman”

At school he was one of the 5 girls who prepared to be a pilot in their promotion, who was around 20 students. She is the mother of three daughters.

National Music and Professor Award at the University of Berlin Elena Mendoza: “Sometimes positive discrimination harms us”

The Sevillian, professor at the University of Künste in Berlin, was the first composer to obtain the National Music Award and the second to release at the Teatro Real.

Brave bull Sara Palacios: “I don’t understand life effortlessly”

With not little effort he has managed to set up a rancher of Bravo that already exceeds the seventy head of cattle; He hopes to deal with his first bullfight without itchors in 2025.