Ciro Guerra, on the 2019 Venice Movie Pageant. Matteo Chinellato / GETTY

Typically it simply takes somebody to hear and consider a sufferer of sexual violence for others to dare to report. Earlier this yr the Colombian journalist and author Matilde de los Milagros Londoño was contacted via a pal by a girl who had been harassed by the movie director Ciro Guerra and needed to inform about it. After her, different voices appeared that mentioned they’d been via the identical factor. In whole, eight ladies who didn’t know one another discovered themselves in the identical chat narrating what they’d suffered from being near the Colombian director. This Wednesday, the digital journal Volcanic revealed their testimonies and just some hours later extra tales have emerged which have the harassment by Guerra in widespread, says Matilde, who along with the author Catalina Ruiz-Navarro spent a number of months following the victims’ tales, reviewing textual content messages and distinction some info with individuals who might bear the complaints: there are seven for harassment and one for sexual abuse in occasions that occurred between 2013 and 2019, throughout the framework of occasions such because the Cannes Movie Pageant, the Colombian Movie Pageant and the Cartagena Worldwide Movie Pageant. The filmmaker has denied the accusations and has introduced that he’ll go to court docket to defend himself.

“The instances present that there’s a sample, a habits that has been repeated for a few years,” says Matilde. The testimonies revealed They’re stuffed with particulars and are situated in particular cities: Bogotá, Medellín, Cartagena, Mexico Metropolis, New York and Berlin. All accounts agree that the director, whose movie The embrace of the serpent was nominated for an Oscar in 2016, she makes use of her status to intimidate these attacked. “Have you learnt that I will be one of many judges at Cannes, for Critics’ Week?” I requested one in every of them after making an attempt to kiss her forcibly and earlier than doing it once more extra aggressively, in line with one of many testimonials.

Within the investigation, the actual names of the victims didn’t seem and no grievance was dropped at the legal justice system. “There’s a manner [al denunciar] of revictimization at a price of their skilled careers that they aren’t keen to pay, ”explains Matilde. The lawyer and gender specialist, Viviana Bohórquez, provides that the concern of creating a grievance is widespread in Colombia and one of many causes for that is the legislation itself: “The crime of harassment in Colombia could be very normal and there are few sentences ”. This yr, Bohórquez and her staff have filed six complaints for this crime with the Prosecutor’s Workplace and none have been profitable. “No less than 70% of the judges are males, who nonetheless consider that it’s an exaggeration to talk of abuse when touching a leg or forcibly kissing somebody,” says the lawyer, who, nonetheless, believes that listening to the complaints of ladies, akin to those that level to Ciro Guerra, is opening a dialog that would lead Colombia to see its personal Me too.

“I bear in mind being in mattress imprisoned by the man [Ciro Guerra] and feeling the load of your physique; at one level I attempted to withstand, and he grabbed my head violently. All the pieces continues to be very latest and really alive, and I’m not in a position to inform extra. That’s the reason I’ve been so hesitant to share this testimony, I don’t wish to relive it in my head, or discover extra reminiscences, or reply questions, or really feel that I’ve to be held accountable, ”reads the testimony of the lady who denounces having been sexually abused by Struggle. The occasions, in line with the sufferer, occurred in November of final yr in Bogotá. There are witnesses who with their tales help the grievance, which was saved for a number of months because of the intimidation of the director. “He informed me: ‘That is going to be our secret and I hope will probably be.’ I mentioned sure, as a result of I used to be afraid that he would begin hurting me professionally, “says Adriana, as she is known as within the publication, which additionally reveals the harassment of the director even in the midst of filming.

“On this case, a brand new component is added to the sample described: the work context, the place Guerra finds herself in a transparent place of energy over the harassed,” say the authors of the report, during which they cite the group RecSisters, which collects info on gender violence within the audiovisual union of Colombia, and that in a survey carried out they discovered that 81% of the interviewees had suffered office sexual harassment and 84% determined to not report, one in every of them acknowledged: “When the producers knew it, they solely informed me to get used to it, that I could not go round complaining about it ”. In response to the identical examine, those that denounced confronted mockery, dismissal, being judged as problematic, veto and marginalization within the union. Essentially the most severe abuses and violations are often not reported for concern of being fired or excluded, in line with the examine by the RecSisters collective.

“When a girl speaks along with her personal identify, her non-public life is questioned, no person believes her, as an alternative of questioning the aggressor. It not solely occurs in Colombia, generally there’s a lack of solidarity with the victims, ”says Bohórquez.

Hours after the publication, the filmmaker issued a press release and launched a video during which he rejects all of the accusations. “I enable myself to state that I’ve not dedicated any of the offenses talked about to me, and that I’ve no different choice to clear my identify, than to resort to authorized means,” says Guerra, who’s in Mexico Metropolis, the place Earlier than the restrictions decreed by the coronavirus pandemic, a sequence on Hernán Cortés and Moctezuma had begun to shoot. The director, who has been chaining important successes for years, affirms that the tales are false and describes the eight testimonies as “horrifying, mendacity and malicious phrases.” “I ask you to please, earlier than judging, all of us hope that justice evaluates and gives whole readability of the alleged info talked about,” he says.