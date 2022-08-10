And to think that 2022 by Max Verstappen he was born under a bad star, with those two retirements that could have jeopardized his season. Of course “We need 45 races to get this Ferrari“, As he said after the Melbourne Grand Prix: from Imola onwards the Dutchman reacted as a (world) champion and struck one perfect performance after another, with seven wins in the following ten rounds. It took a super Charles Leclerc in Austria, a damaged Red Bull at Silverstone and the inability to overtake in Monte Carlo to stop the Dutchman, who in all other rounds imposed the law on him.

With eight wins in the first 13 races, has hit another result which speaks volumes about the champion he is (and the car he drives). Verstappen is in fact on the podium of this special classification, behind only Michael Schumacher (which in 2002 got nine and in 2004 even 12) and Lewis Hamilton (also at 9/13 in the 2020 season). On a par with the Dutchman are Sebastian Vettel (2011), Nigel Mansell (1992) and Hamilton himself (2019).

It could be peacefully said that Verstappen is one of the most positive “first half” of the season ever, but it is a statistic that does not reward the drivers of the past: for example, Jim Clark won seven races in 1963 and six in 1965, but in Ten Grand Prix World Championships. It is also true that the Dutch was helped a lot by Ferrari, who, due to reliability problems, driver errors and strategy, threw away at least three victories which then went to the world champion (even if you want to exclude Hungary from the account, there are certainly Spain, France and Azerbaijan). He was always there to take advantage of it: a hawk that makes no mistakes, but that especially this season has shown that he has learned to make the most of those of others.