Eight wagonmen were arrested after being accused of beating uniformed officers of the Secretary of Citizen Securitythis after a fight in one of the accesses to the San Antonio Abad Metro station, in Mexico City.

It should be noted that one of those arrested is a minor and the police mobilization was registered this Wednesday afternoon after a report via police frequency, about the aggression in process against an element of the Banking and Industrial Police, in one of the access turnstiles to said station on line 2 of the Metro Collective Transport Service.

According to information confirmed by the SSC, upon arrival at the scene, the police officers they observed two women assaulting a uniformed manand when trying to separate them, more people arrived to prevent their arrest, which led to a fight.

To the place of emergency located in Calzada San Antonio Abad and Manuel Gutiérrez Nájera, in the Obrera neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc mayor’s officemore uniformed officers arrived, after the group of people, apparently “vagoneros”, tried to take refuge in a property near the Metro station, which led to a strong police presence in this perimeter.

As a result of the attack, the SSC reported that the affected element received attention by paramedics from the Rescue and Emergency Medical Squad, who diagnosed him with a polycontusion without requiring his medical transfer.

After the brawl, the capital police reported the presentation before the Public Ministry of 8 people, four men, including a teenager, as well as four women, ages 16, 24, 26, 28, 32, 38, 38, and 61 years old. age, whose legal situation will be resolved in the next few hours.

