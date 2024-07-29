Home page World

Investigators arrested one man. © James Speakman/PA Wire/dpa

There is a large police operation in the coastal town of Southport. Investigators report several victims and arrest a man with a knife.

Southport – At least eight people were injured in a suspected knife attack in the British coastal town of Southport. Eight people with stab wounds were treated at the scene and then taken to hospital, the emergency services said. Children are also believed to be among the victims. Some of the injured were taken to a children’s hospital, the statement said.

Several people were injured in a suspected knife attack. © James Speakman/PA Wire/dpa

The police arrested a man and confiscated a knife. There is no further danger to the public, said Merseyside Police. Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke of shocking news. “My thoughts are with everyone affected.” He will be kept informed of developments. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper expressed concern.

Southport is a coastal town in northwest England between Liverpool and Blackpool. What exactly happened and what the background is is still unclear. Images showed a closed-off road. Armed police officers arrested the man, the police wrote. “Please avoid the area while we deal with the incident.”

The British news agency PA quoted a man as saying that he had called the police. Several young girls had been attacked. “It’s like a scene from a horror film,” he said. Another eyewitness reported seeing several bleeding children at a children’s facility.

The police did not provide any precise information about where the attack took place. Investigators had previously stated: “There appear to be several victims.” It was initially unclear whether anyone had died. According to PA, a building was cordoned off. dpa