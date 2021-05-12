Eight victims of the shooting in the Kazan gymnasium No. 175 are planned to be sent to Moscow for treatment. It is reported by TASS with reference to the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan Leila Fazleeva.

According to her, such a decision was made at a special council for three adults and five children.

Fazleeva added that the condition of the victims is constantly monitored by medical personnel. Doctors continue to assess the well-being of victims.

Earlier it became known that the number of victims of the shooting in the Kazan school increased again. According to the latest data, 23 people were hospitalized.

The incident occurred in Kazan on the morning of Tuesday, May 11. After the shooting at the school, an explosion thundered in the educational institution. 19-year-old Ilnaz Galyaviev was detained at the scene. He shot seven eighth graders and mortally wounded the teacher, after which he surrendered to the police. According to the latest data, a total of nine people died.

Kazan Mayor Ilsur Metshin called the massacre at the school a terrorist attack. “A terrorist act directed against children is the meanest, the lowest that can be imagined. Our hearts today are full of sorrow and compassion, ”he said.

May 12 has been declared a day of mourning in Tatarstan. The funeral of the victims will take place shortly.