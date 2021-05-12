Eight victims of the massacre at the Kazan school were buried. This was reported by the press service of the President of Tatarstan, reports RT.

“All procedures related to the provision of funeral events have been carried out, at the moment eight people have been buried,” the message says.

The President of the Republic Rustam Minnikhanov expressed his condolences to the relatives of the victims. He also said that there are two points of psychological assistance for the victims and their families.

Earlier it was reported that in Kazan, they began to bury those killed during the shooting in the city gymnasium. Three children were buried in a Muslim cemetery.

The shooting at school # 175 on Faizi Street in Kazan took place on the morning of May 11. Initially, it was reported that two people were involved in the attack, but later the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) denied this information. As a result, according to the latest data, nine people died, including seven children. More than 20 people were injured.

19-year-old student Ilnaz Galyaviev, who was shooting, began preparing an attack on an educational institution in February, for which he purchased firearms in Yoshkar-Ola and created a Telegram channel, where he wrote about his intentions.