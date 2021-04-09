Eight host cities of the twelve initially planned for the Eurocup of football (June 11-July 11) have promised to welcome the public in their stadiums, which leaves up in the air what will happen with the other four (Munich, Rome, Bilbao and Dublin), as announced yesterday by UEFA. Those four remaining cities “have until 19 to open to provide additional information on their plans and a final decision will be made on that date” on a hypothetical offshoring of the matches entrusted to those venues, explained the body that directs European football.

This message means that the cities representing the organization of the tournament on behalf of Spain, Germany, Italy and Ireland risk losing their host status. Since mid-March, UEFA has been demanding that each match in its tournament have a audience in the stands.

Budapest, advanced in its vaccination campaign, even aspires to have the stands full as long as “the spectators meet the strict conditions of entry into the stadium.” Just yesterday, the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, promised that all citizens who request it will be vaccinated between now and the start of the tournament “and could participate in the event with their vaccination card».

Saint Petersburg and Baku have promised to have 50% of spectators in their stands, while Amsterdam, Bucharest, Copenhagen and Glasgow have pledged to have between 25 and 33% of potential attendees in the stadium. London plans to have “at least 25%” in its three allocated group stage matches and hopes to achieve “superior ability” for the two semi-finals and the final.

UEFA gave fans until April 22 to obtain the refunds of your tickets, promising “special solutions” in case of relocation of the parties or that the meetings finally have to take place behind closed doors.