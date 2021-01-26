Such were the frequency of earth tremors in Granada last night that residents in the center of Granada flooded out onto the streets and stayed there.

The affect was even felt down on the coast in Motril where people phoned in to report the string of seismic movements.

The first one was at 22.36h, registering 4.3 on the Richter Scale with its epicenter beneath Santa Fe at a depth of five kilometers.

Then at 22.40, barely four minutes later the after shock was felt registering 2.7 under Atarfe. The third was under Cúllar Vega, registering 4.2.

Under a quarter of an hour later, at 22.54h it was Santa Fe’s turn again with a triple movement in quick succession, registering 3.3, 3.5 and 3.3. all before 23.00h Finally, there was one more, registering 3.0 under Santa Fe again.

Those were just the stronger ones because there have in the last few days been nearly 200 within the province.

Obviously with this succession of intermediate earth tremors, people have been reluctant to go back into their buildings and the crowd (numbering in their hundreds) gathered below, lingered quite a while.

Such was the consternation that the PM of the Junta, Juanma Moreno, declared on Twitter the State of Pre-Emergency in Granada just in case there is a larger one, which is not likely because this “swarm” of tremors acts to disapate tension in the tectonic plates below us.

