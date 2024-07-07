Home page World

From: Patrick Mayer

Porec and Pula in Istria and Dubrovnik in Dalmatia are popular travel destinations. But Croatia has so much more to offer for holidays. Eight tips.

Split – Besides Italy, it is the holiday destination of choice for many tourists from Germany on the Adriatic: Croatia.

Holidays in Croatia: Top travel destinations between Istria and Dalmatia

The popularity of Croatian holidays can be seen from statistics: The country, which is largely shaped by tourism, was already heading for a record year in autumn 2023. According to the national tourism association, 18.7 million travellers visited the country between January and September. The post-season was also comparatively well attended.

The holiday destinations are very diverse. Breathtaking beaches, hidden bathing bays, picturesque old towns – IPPEN.MEDIA has eight tips for an unforgettable Croatian holiday between Istria and Dalmatia.

Picturesque house facades: the old town of Rovinj. © IMAGO / CHROMORANGE

Rovinj in Istria: Beautiful port town with cozy streets

Rovinj: The pearl of Istria. In the old town, holidaymakers can dine and enjoy life in a quaint, beautiful atmosphere in cobbled streets between winding house facades. South of the old town and the harbor, there are several high-quality hotels in the first row by the sea. A highlight: the beach on the small island of Sveta Katarina offshore.

Opatija: Stately spa town in the Kvarner Bay

Opatija: When northern Croatia was still part of Austria-Hungary in the 19th century, several Habsburg nobles built villas here for summer holidays. Even today, the stately Art Nouveau buildings characterize the townscape of the spa town. Some hotels resemble real residences, always with the best view of the Kvarner Bay.

Not always in the best condition, but uniquely located: the football pitch in Trogir, Croatia. © IMAGO / VWPics

Trogir: Perhaps one of the most beautiful football pitches on the Adriatic

Trogir: The old town, with its mixture of Renaissance, Baroque and Romantic buildings, is located on a small island between the mainland and the island of Čiovo. The large palm trees on the promenade, the many excursion boats and yachts in the harbor and the white dry stone walls ensure a maximum Mediterranean holiday feeling. A highlight for sports fans: the exposed and unique soccer field, which is surrounded by the sea.

Ancient splendor: Diocletian’s Palace in Split. © IMAGO / imagebroker

Split: Summer piano concerts in Diocletian’s Palace

Splits: If you want to combine a holiday on the Adriatic with a big city, Split is the right place for you. Diocletian’s Palace stands majestically in the center, and on a warm summer evening a piano concert is held in its open courtyard against a historical backdrop. Small markets with huge grills, lovingly decorated boutiques, stylish bars – Split has a lot to offer. A tip: In the southeast of the second largest Croatian city (around 160,000), in the districts of Znjan and Stobrec, you will find excellently located holiday apartments – with a view of the islands of Brac and Hvar included.

Characterizes the landscape of the Croatian holiday island of Brac: the beach Zlatni Rat, in English: Golden Horn. © IMAGO / Pixsell

Brac: Dreamy beach on the “Golden Horn”

Brac: Zlatni Rat, the “Golden Horn” in German, is certainly one of the most famous and beautiful beaches in Croatia. Vacationers can walk many meters into the shallow sea and dive into the turquoise waters of the Adriatic. The famous Dominican monastery and the Dragon Cave near Murvica with its reliefs also make Bol an interesting destination for culture lovers. Just the trip to the island on a Jadrolinija ferry through the summer sun reflected on the sea is an experience in itself.

Picturesquely situated in the Adriatic: the Croatian holiday island of Hvar. © IMAGO / imagebroker

Hvar: Unique party experience in the island outdoor club

Hvar: The island is popularly known as the “Ibiza of Croatia”. Exclusive lidos, hotels and beach clubs line the promenade. From the castle above Hvar town you have a breathtaking view of the small islands in front of the harbor. On one of these islands is the unique outdoor club “Carpe Diem Beach”, which can only be reached by boat taxi. On the other side of the island lies the picturesque and centuries-old small town of Stari Grad, with the absolutely Instagrammable Tvrdalj moated castle in the center.

Fine pebble beaches and idyllic bathing bays: Brela on the Dalmatian coast. The famous Punta Rata beach can be seen here. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

Brela: Beautiful beaches and infinity pools

Brela: The Makarska Riviera in Dalmatia is known for its fine pebble beaches and scenic postcard-perfect bays. The sea water here is so clear that you can literally see through it. In contrast to neighboring Split and Hvar, Brela is quieter. An ideal place to relax and unwind. A highlight: the infinity pools of the modern hotels right on the shores of the Adriatic. (pm)