In Bashkiria, the ICR completed the investigation into the case of an organized crime group from the traffic police on 55 bribes for rights

In the Republic of Bashkortostan, the investigation of the criminal case of eight members of an organized criminal group (OCG), consisting of former and one current employee of the MREO traffic police, who are accused of taking bribes for issuing driver’s licenses, has been completed. This was reported to Lente.ru in the press service of the republican department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

The former head of the department of the examination department of the MREO STSI, his ex-deputy and their subordinates are charged with articles 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Organization and participation in a criminal community”), 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Receiving a bribe”), 291.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Petty bribery”) , 286 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Exceeding official powers”).

According to the ICR, the criminal community operated from 2014 to 2020. Its members issued driver’s licenses without actually passing the exams. Bribe amounts ranged from 15 to 40 thousand rubles. The money went through employees of driving schools and acquaintances. The investigation established 55 criminal episodes of corruption. Now the ex-traffic cops will go to trial.