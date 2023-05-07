Hernandez repeated last year’s magic with Atalanta and Pioli finds a fundamental weapon in view of the first Euroderby. Leao’s caress: “If I don’t take care of it, you take care of it for me brother”

“If I don’t take care of it, you take care of it for me brother”. At first glance, this Instagram story posted by Leao and dedicated to Hernandez looks sinister. It could seem like a sort of appeal in view of Wednesday by those who have several doubts about their presence. In short, it’s there, it’s always there that the mind of the Rossoneri people goes, there’s little to do. Then, however, just read it again for a moment with greater clarity and everything – perhaps – appears clearer: it is a dedication most likely limited to the victory over Lazio.

Danger — In any case, if unfortunately Rafa doesn’t make it to the first round with Inter, this sentence will remain absolutely valid. Of course: without Leao, the left wing would be entrusted above all to Theo, who has started adding octane to petrol, as he demonstrated with the winning revving against the biancocelesti. They are his goals. And not because he often scores like this, but because they are the ones who represent him best. Powerful goals. Cheeky goals. With opponents knowing when he starts running but not if they’ll be able to stop him. In this sense, let’s say that Lazio’s attitude helped him, because the Frenchman covered the whole pitch undisturbed. And, footballingly speaking, it’s a blasphemy. Only Milinkovic sketched, without conviction, a half-run, to then selfishly leave him to his teammates. The problem is that the comrades ignored the danger. And so Theo has once again managed the coast-to-coast, that exhilarating thing in which people in the stadium start to get up – meter by meter – from their seats, to hold their breath as long as necessary – twelve seconds in this case – and put on their hands in hair – in amazement – when the prodigy was accomplished. See also The NFTs of the Champions of Italy: discover all the associated gifts

Lucidity — The cornerstone remains the magic of last season with Atalanta (in that case the difficulty coefficient was more difficult and Theo got rid of more consistent goals), with which there are some factors in common. The starting point: just outside the left corner of your area. The number of seconds between the first touch and the winning shot: twelve even a year ago. Think about it, they are few to go from one side of the field to the other with the ball at their feet and arriving in front of the opposing goalkeeper with the lucidity necessary to set up an uninterceptable shot. Between the two Eurogols – an ancient word in the football dictionary, but perhaps a good omen given next week’s program – the difference is in the number of touches: against Atalanta it was eleven, this time eight was enough. To travel exactly 84.65 meters.

High speed — See also Matías Kranevitter could be Rayados' first casualty for Clausura 2023 Theo has resumed traveling in High Speed ​​and this, regardless of Leao’s medical fate, is one of the best possible news because we were stuck on the ugliness seen with the Cremonese. Or rather, not ugly: total absence. A phantom performance that had generated legitimate perplexities, now swept away. Theo has started squeezing again, and he does it with that pink hair that makes Giroud smile and leads his opponents to think that the Frenchman is an irreverent character. Here, let’s say that Theo in this sense is not a player particularly loved by the players opposite, as the precedents with Dumfries and Di Lorenzo tell, for example. The Napoli fans had put him heavily in their sights, encroaching on the miseries even addressed to little Theo Junior, but for him, taking on opponents and his way of interpreting football is part of his essence. He speaks little, publicly, but when he does it rains headlines. Hernandez is the one who doesn’t rule out winning the Ballon d’Or, as well as Milan the Champions League – statements before the quarter-finals with Napoli – and he says it looking at you as if they were the most banal and normal words in the world. But he is also the one he renewed first, among the heavy names at stake throughout this season. It is for all these reasons that the Rossoneri people adore him. See also The 13 young players who can appear in the Argentine National Team for the future

May 7 – 09:37

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#touches #seconds #meters #ball #chain #Theos #coast #coast