Vaccinated eight times, the chairman of the LDPR party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, was hospitalized in the central clinical hospital with COVID-19 in Moscow. This is reported RIA News and edition Mash.

According to sources, the politician was hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia, which developed against the background of the coronavirus. Doctors diagnosed him with moderate lung damage by 50-75 percent.

Earlier, the head of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gintsburg, announced that he had contracted a new omicron strain of coronavirus.